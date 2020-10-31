IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

Delhi got off to a good start with a 49-run partnership off 39 balls between Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in a clash between two teams close to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table but having very different narratives. While MI have been cruising along and continue to showcase their depth, DC have put on the brakes with three straight losses.

That is why DC are in third place, with seven wins in 12 games. MI are sitting aloof at the top of the table, at eight wins in their 12 matches, and have already qualified for the playoffs.

MI have been getting contributions from up and down their lineup as the matches go by. Suryakumar Yadav has rediscovered his form as the No. 3 batsman, and Ishan Kishan is finding his footing in the opener's role. Ever-consistent Jasprit Bumrah has hit a purple patch as the head of the pace trio.

The narrative for DC is trending in the opposite direction. Shikhar Dhawan has quieted down in the last couple of games, and it seems the entire batting lineup has followed him rather than stepping up. Meanwhile, star pacer Kagiso Rabada had a rough outing in his previous game and will look to bounce back. Stay tuned for live updates.

