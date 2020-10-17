172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-dc-vs-csk-delhi-capitals-vs-chennai-super-kings-shreyas-iyer-ms-dhoni-shikhar-dhawan-shane-watson-live-score-ball-by-ball-updates-5975871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2020 06:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) live score and ball by ball commentary

CSK do have the pieces to pull off what will surely be an upset. DC, meanwhile, are struggling with injuries that have riddled both the batting and bowling lineup, notably captain Shreyas Iyer. Follow for live updates.

Moneycontrol News
File image: BCCI, iplt20.com
File image: BCCI, iplt20.com

Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a match between the two teams having entirely different journeys in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Delhi looks cool, calm, and collected, a snapshot of the Chennai team from years past that has so far had an inconsistent campaign.

DC are second to Mumbai Indians (MI) on net run rate, with both the teams having six wins from eight games. Meanwhile, CSK sit sixth on the IPL points table, winning three of their eight matches.

That does not mean CSK do not have the pieces to pull off what will surely be an upset. Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu have won games individually for the southern squad, and Captain Cool MS Dhoni looks to have regained some of his old touch at the crease.

Close

DC, meanwhile, are struggling with injuries that have riddled both the batting and bowling lineup, notably captain Shreyas Iyer, Ishant Sharma and Rishabh Pant. However, Shikhar Dhawan has been in fine form and has the chops to lead the squad that also has Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada (18 wickets). Stay tuned for live updates.

Follow our live IPL 2020 coverage here.

First Published on Oct 17, 2020 06:35 pm

