IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) meet for the second time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with their dwindling playoff hopes on the line. The bottom two teams of the season have been almost mirror images of each other, with similarly disappointing results.

CSK are seventh on the points table with three wins from nine games, barely above the last-placed RR, who have the same record, but an even worse net run rate.

RR as a whole have been extremely inconsistent, with big names like Jos Buttler and captain Steve Smith going quiet in big games. While domestic heroes have emerged in Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag, the tactics of continuing with Jaydev Unadkat in the lineup are in question, especially after he just lost the team a game.

CSK, too, have had their woes on both ends. It was Ravindra Jadeja, who has been in fine fettle with the bat, that gave away the big runs for a close loss. Shane Watson has looked hot and cold, and the frequent rotations at the opening spot more than halfway through the competition showcase that something is not clicking with the team.

