IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the evening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on October 10. The two southern juggernauts have had strange starts to the season, with CSK looking particularly out of sorts in areas they have historically been good at, including this rivalry.

RCB are higher on the points table, securing fifth with three wins in five games but hold an awful net run rate. CSK are one spot below them with two wins in six matches.

Virat Kohli's men have been up and down in form, with some stellar batting performances as well as some letdowns in a lineup that has AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch and emerging star Devdutt Paddikal. Meanwhile, 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni was outdone tactically by Kolkata Knight Riders in his previous game, and CSK have already lost four games while chasing. Stay tuned for live updates.

