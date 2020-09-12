IPL 2020: Cricketers' samples to be tested at Barcelona laboratory for doping

Cricketers’ samples collected during the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for dope-check will be sent to a laboratory in Barcelona, Spain, for testing.

According to a report by The Times of India, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has said that the first batch of its dope control officers (DCOs) will leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 12. This year the IPL is being played in the UAE due to the coronavirus outbreak which has seen a surge in India in the last few weeks. The first game of the cash-rich Twenty20 league will be held on September 19.

This is the first time Barcelona's ‘Catalonian Anti-doping Laboratory’ has been roped in by NADA for testing for any sports discipline. This is because UAE's National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) is contracted with the Catalan laboratory. The cost of testing doping samples at the Barcelona lab is significantly higher.

After the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) was suspended by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in August 2019, NADA started sending samples to a laboratory in Qatar.

The report said due to the high cost, NADA will conduct only 20 in-competition and 30 out-of-competition tests for both Indian and foreign players, which is a small number as eight teams will participate in IPL.