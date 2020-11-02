IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings wins the last match, hastens Kings XI Punjab exit

From 62 for 1 in the 9th over, Kings XI Punjab soon collapsed to 72 for 4 in the 12th over against Chennai Super Kings in a match which was a virtual Eliminator for them in Abu Dhabi. In a space of 20 balls, they lost KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran and Chris Gayle.

Toss and bowlers did it for CSK

CSK won the toss and decided to bowl first and the way their spinners strangulated the stroke players of KXIP, it appeared the match was being played at the spin friendly Chennai pitch. Only 42 runs were scored from over no 7th to 15th and lost three wickets in the nine overs to follow after the Powerplay. This was the phase when Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja didn’t allow a boundary.

“It is as simple as that. We didn’t bat really well. Big pressure game and we expected 180-190 on the board, unfortunately we couldn't soak in the pressure and get a big total,” admitted KXIP skipper Rahul after the match. Pacer Lungi Ngidi was the most successful bowler with a 3 for 39 figures in his four overs.

By the time 18th over started, Punjab were 110 for 6 and their fate was sealed even if Deepka Hooda 62 runs (off just 32 ball with 4 sixes and 3 fours) tried to give them a decent total to defend. It was Hooda’s first half-century after a gap of 47 innings.

That kid Gaikwad again!

Chennai’s comfortable run chase was anchored by the very talented Ruturaj Gaikwad who once again scored a match-winning half-century in three matches in a row. “He looks like a young Virat Kohli doesn’t he. What stands out for me the most is his composure. Pressure situations don’t really get to him. That is always pleasing to see in a young guy and looks like he has a bright future,” said Gaikwad’s opening partner Faf du Plessis after the match.

Gaaikwad’ unbeaten 62(off 49 balls) earned him another Man of the match award. Gaikwad hit 6 fours and 1 six and he was supported by Du Plessis’ 48(off 34) and Ambati Rayudu’s unbeaten run-a-ball 30. Along the way, Gaikwad also became the first CSK batsmen to score three consecutive fifties in the IPL. “Whenever we have seen him bat, he’s somebody somebody who has batted well. We were not able to see a lot of him in the games. Right at the start of the season, it was a very tough period where he got COVID and was out. Even after 20 days, he wasn’t fit. He didn’t get a lot of practice where we would have loved to see him bat,” praised Dhoni in his post match chat with the host broadcaster.

Even though, the youngster missed a majority of matches of this IPL due to covid 19, he has been one of the silver linings for CSK which for the first time failed to make it to the play-off. “I was scoring well in the domestic circuit in every format, so I was feeling confident. Even for my club and state team, I had to be the anchor, make sure the team wins and I stay till the end,” said the Man of the Match Gaikwad .

Turnaround came too late

What a remarkable turnaround it has been for CSK which won just three games in their first 11 matches and now finished their season with three successive victories. Even if the late-revival wasn’t sufficed for a play-off berth, CSK can take heart from the fact that they didn’t finish last in the points table.