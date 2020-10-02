IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Fantasy team picks for the match

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 2, in what would be the fourth match of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season for both sides.

Both teams, former champions of the IPL, have managed to win just one of their three matches so far and are looking to start climbing up the points table.

This will be the MS Dhoni-led side’s first match after a gap on one week. They lost their matches against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) after having made a winning start against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

On the other hand, David Warner-led SRH, started with two losses against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, they picked up their first points of the season against DC in their third match.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

IPL 2020: Check out the complete players list of all eight teams

Probable XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (Captain & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla and Imran Tahir.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Rashid Khan and Khaleel Ahmed.

Our fantasy XI: Jonny Bairstow (WK), David Warner (Captain), Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kane Williamson, Sam Curran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Deepak Chahar and Rashid Khan.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.