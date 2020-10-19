IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Fantasy team picks for the match

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on October 19, in what would be the tenth match of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season for both sides.

MS Dhoni-led CSK and Steve Smith-led have six points (three wins) from their nine matches, respectively. This places them at the bottom of the table. But with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) also on six points, the winner of today’s matches will leapfrog them to the fifth spot.

Backed by Sanju Samson’s 74 and Steve Smith’s 47-ball 69, RR defeated CSK by 16 runs in Sharjah in the first leg of their fixture this season.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Probable XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain and WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma and Imran Tahir.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (WK), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith (Captain), Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat and Kartik Tyagi.

Our fantasy XI: Jos Buttler (WK), Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Steven Smith (Captain), Sam Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Shardul Thakur and Kartik Tyagi.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.