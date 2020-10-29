172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-chennai-super-kings-vs-kolkata-knight-riders-dream-11-fantasy-team-picks-for-the-match-6031241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 07:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Fantasy team picks for the match

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings have been knocked out of the tournament and are looking to give young players a chance. Kolkata Knight Riders need to win this match to stand a chance to qualify for the Playoffs.

Moneycontrol News
File image: BCCI, iplt20.com
File image: BCCI, iplt20.com

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 29, in what would be the penultimate group stage match of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season for both sides.

MS Dhoni-led CSK and Eoin Morgan’s KKR are currently placed eighth and fifth on the points table, respectively. While Chennai were the first team to get knocked out this season, Kolkata need to win both their remaining matches to make it to the Playoffs.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Close

IPL 2020: Check out the complete players list of all eight teams

Probable XIs: 

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain and WK), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Monu Kumar and Imran Tahir.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan (Captain), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy and Prasidh Krishna.

Kolkata’s Andre Russell has been out of their last three matches owing to an injury. It is not clear if he will be fit to play on October 29.

With nothing to lose, CSK are trying to experiment with their playing XI. This makes it crucial to watch out for their team changes at the toss.

Our fantasy XI: Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, Eoin Morgan, MS Dhoni, Sunil Narine, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Imran Tahir and Lockie Ferguson.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2020 here
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 07:32 am

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2020 #Sports

