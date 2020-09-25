IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Fantasy team picks for the match

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 25.

CSK had won their opening match of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Mumbai Indians (MI), before losing to Rajasthan Royals (RR).

On the other hand, DC are hoping to win their second match of the season after defeating Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a Super Over in their opening game.

Reports suggest that CSK’s Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu are likely to miss out again as they have not recovered from their knee and minor hamstring injuries, respectively.

Probable XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (Captain & WK), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla and Imran Tahir/Lungi Ngidi.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Norje and Mohit Sharma.

Our fantasy XI:

Shikhar Dhawan, Faf Du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), MS Dhoni (Captain), Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.