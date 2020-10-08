172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-chennai-super-kings-reach-6-million-followers-on-twitter-5940211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 08:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings reach 6 million followers on Twitter

Fans also commented, congratulating the team for their six million followers on Twitter

Moneycontrol News

IPL team Chennai Super Kings has hit six million followers on their Twitter account. To celebrate this feat, a snapshot of CSK Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was shared where he is holding out 6 fingers.

Another post was shared in which team members of CSK were seen thanking all the fans for their ‘6 million love’. Fans also commented, congratulating the team for their six million followers on Twitter.

Currently, CSK is in fifth position in the points table having played six matches, of which they have won only two so far​.
First Published on Oct 8, 2020 08:14 pm

tags #cricket #IPL 2020 #video

