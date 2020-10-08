IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings reach 6 million followers on Twitter

IPL team Chennai Super Kings has hit six million followers on their Twitter account. To celebrate this feat, a snapshot of CSK Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was shared where he is holding out 6 fingers.

Another post was shared in which team members of CSK were seen thanking all the fans for their ‘6 million love’. Fans also commented, congratulating the team for their six million followers on Twitter.

Currently, CSK is in fifth position in the points table having played six matches, of which they have won only two so far​.