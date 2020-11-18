PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 07:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings most popular on social media, Virat Kohli most tweeted player

As for the top-five twitter moments of IPL 2020, it was KXIP’s Nicholas Pooran’s save against RR on September 27 that topped the list.

Moneycontrol News
Nicholas Pooran's superman effort at the boundary was another highlight from the match. His diving save is all over social media. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
Nicholas Pooran's superman effort at the boundary was another highlight from the match. His diving save is all over social media. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings have been crowned the most popular Indian Premier League (IPL) team 2020 on social media, even though the league concluded in another win for the Mumbai Indians.

After CSK, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) were the most tweeted about teams in IPL 2020, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), and Delhi Capitals (DC), reported India Today.

CSK’s unimpressive performance leading to its elimination early on and Mahender Singh Dhoni’s return to the field after a long hiatus made it the most talked-about team during IPL 2020.

Close

Interest surrounding the yellow army has always been high on social media. But this year, it was higher than usual as it marked the comeback of MS Dhoni after announcing his retirement from international cricket on August 15. Besides, several members of the team were down with COVID-19 even before the games kicked off and another star player, Suresh Raina, had also dropped it, which might have also contributed to higher social media impressions.

related news

Moreover, all sorts of sports and public events had been banned in the country for the longest time in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Hence, the opening match of IPL 2020, where Mumbai Indians faced Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah, remained the match that was most tweeted about this season. Another match between CSK and MI also featured among the most tweeted about games of IPL 2020, which is the double Super Over of October 18.

CSK’s hashtags also featured among the top five hashtags of IPL 2020, namely #Whistelpody, #CSK, #Yellove. The other two were #IPL2020 and #Playbold.

This may lead you to think that MS Dhoni would then have been the most talked-about player during IPL 2020, but it was really RCB skipper Virat Kohli who took home this crown.

As for the top-five twitter moments of IPL 2020, it was KXIP’s Nicholas Pooran’s save against RR on September 27 that topped the list. The others were KXIP star player Chris Gayle’s first match, KXIP captain KL Rahul’s 132 not out, RCB’s Mohammad Siraj’s wickets, and Dinesh Karthik’s dramatic step down as KKR skipper to hand it over to Eoin Morgan.

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet appreciating Nicholas Pooran’s gravity-defying save bagged the golden tweet honour for garnering more than 23,000 retweets.
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 07:53 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #cricket #IPL 2020 #Virat Kohli

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.