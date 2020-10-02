172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-chennai-super-kings-csk-vs-sunrisers-hyderabad-srh-live-score-and-ball-by-ball-commentary-5915071.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2020 07:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

The Chennai Super Kings are coming off back-to-back losses and Mahendra Singh Dhoni has come under flak for his leadership. While having the same record, Sunrisers Hyderabad have some momentum going for them after defending successfully to win their last match. Follow for live updates.

Moneycontrol News
Vijay Shankar and Bairstow then added 34 runs for the third wicket. Shankar was finally sent back by Tahir who got him caught behind in the 13th over. Tahir took his wicket tally to 15 for the season just 2 behind leader Kagiso Rabada. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Vijay Shankar and Bairstow then added 34 runs for the third wicket. Shankar was finally sent back by Tahir who got him caught behind in the 13th over. Tahir took his wicket tally to 15 for the season just 2 behind leader Kagiso Rabada. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

Perennial contenders Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seek to revive their struggling fortunes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on October 2. While the head-to-head favours the men in yellow, the Sunrisers are coming off a win that could help set the momentum.

Both teams are equal on points, with one win and two losses each, and occupy the bottom two slots on the IPL points table. CSK, having the inferior net run rate, are in last place.

Read: IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Fantasy team picks for the match

Close

Skipper David Warner has the star duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan to thank for their previous win, and will hope to lead the batting talent in SRH. Captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni comes off a six-day break, looking to shrug off two consecutive losses and get more consistent help from veterans Shane Watson and Ravindra Jadeja on both sides of the ball. Stay tuned for live updates.

related news

Follow our full coverage of IPL 2020 here.

First Published on Oct 2, 2020 06:31 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.