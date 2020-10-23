172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-chennai-super-kings-csk-vs-mumbai-indians-mi-live-score-and-commentary-6004281.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) LIVE score and commentary

CSK will have to win all their remaining matches to make it to the playoffs

Moneycontrol News

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the October 23 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 fixture at Abu Dhabi.

A match between CSK and MI--- which, when other seasons are considered, have been two of the better performing ones--- is known to be a clash of the titans. However, this season, while MI is placed third on the points table, CSK, is placed right at the bottom, can hardly be considered one.

CSK will have to win all their remaining matches to make it to the playoffs. Incidentally, CSK had beaten MI in the first leg of their fixture earlier in the season.

Follow our live IPL 2020 coverage here.

First Published on Oct 23, 2020 06:47 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020

