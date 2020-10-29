IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) LIVE score and commentary

This is the penultimate game for both Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.
Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 29.
This is the penultimate game for both the sides. While KKR are placed fifth on the points table and have a fighting chance of making it to the playoffs provided they manage to win both their fixtures, CSK have already been knocked out of the tournament.
