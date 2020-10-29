172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-chennai-super-kings-csk-vs-kolkata-knight-riders-kkr-live-score-and-commentary-6034751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
  • Kings XI Punjab KXIP
    Rajasthan RoyalsRR
    Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    30 Oct, 2020, 19:30 IST

  • Delhi Capitals DC
    Mumbai IndiansMI
    Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

    31 Oct, 2020, 15:30 IST

  • Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB
    Sunrisers HyderabadSRH
    Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    31 Oct, 2020, 19:30 IST

Full schedule
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 07:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) LIVE score and commentary

This is the penultimate game for both Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.

Moneycontrol News

Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 29.

This is the penultimate game for both the sides. While KKR are placed fifth on the points table and have a fighting chance of making it to the playoffs provided they manage to win both their fixtures, CSK have already been knocked out of the tournament.

Follow our live IPL 2020 coverage here.
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 07:24 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020 #Sports

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.