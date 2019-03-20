App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 06:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

IPL 2019: With no India pacers in line-up, workload management will be minimal, feels Fleming

"We have only two months, whereas the national team deals with the players the rest of the year." said Fleming.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said that workload management will play a part during this year's IPL due to the upcoming World Cup but the defending champions won't be impacted much as there aren't too many pacers in their line-up. In CSK line-up, there are two sure shot selections in the Indian playing XI for the World Cup in Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav while Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja are still in the mix for the final 15.

However none of the top three India pacers Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) and Mohammed Shami (KXIP) are in CSK roster, which makes it a bit easy for Fleming to sort his combinations.

Asked about how the franchise plans to go about with their workload management policy, Fleming replied:"Probably managing the workload of the bowlers will be the only topic of discussion. It will have an influence - but it will be minimal for CSK."

However he did agree that it will play part but not at the cost of franchise's interest.

related news

"Yes, this is going to play a part. The reason I say that is England 18 months ago stipulated when their players will be leaving early - Australia are the same. It has had an impact. When we sit and pick as a team, we were mindful of how many players will be leaving early and what the balance would be like. So, it has had an influence.

"As far as individual players taking it easy, I have no concerns with that. Certainly from the group of players we have, once you're involved in a competition and committed to a team, there's a competitive aspect that makes them as good as they are. And that won't be compromised. While they are with the team, I don't see any complacency or let-off with a view to the World Cup.

To a question if the Yo-Yo test was a mandatory procedure for the CSK, now that it has now been adopted by most international teams including India, Fleming said it was never part of CSK's fitness programme adding "we ensure the players are 100 per cent, mentally and physically."

"It's never been part of CSK's fitness programme. We have enough ways to keep the guys up to speed and the way we wanted them to play. We can only speak from CSK's perspective. There are certain expectations of fitness which will be met.

"We have world-class physio and trainer with us. We don't spend time policing them because we have other things prioritised. We ensure the players are 100 per cent, mentally and physically. We have only two months, whereas the national team deals with the players the rest of the year.

He said, however, the expectation was the players would do their work so that they can meet the standard set by the Indian team.

"However, I expect the players to do their work so that they can meet the standard set by the Indian team. And I don't want CSK players to be labelled as under-performers in fitness," the head coach said.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 04:59 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #cricket #CSK #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Nirav Modi Uses Same Defence Team as Vijay Mallya: Meet the Lawyer Who ...

‘I Want to Fight But…’ Kamal Haasan Releases MNM’s First List ...

Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Sharon Tate Murder may be ...

Olivier Targets England Test Cap After Signing Kolpak Deal

All Four Accused, Including Aseemanand, Acquitted in Samjhauta Express ...

IPL 2019 | Vihari Out to Prove He Is More Than a Test Cricketer

Congress Finding it Difficult to Get Candidate for Bangalore South

Breather for BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra as MP HC Stays Action Again ...

Nirav Modi's 173 Paintings, 11 Vehicles Including Rolls Royce to be So ...

General Elections 2019: Mayawati decides not to contest Lok Sabha poll ...

Chasing youth vote, political parties blitz smartphones with political ...

India signals to boycott China's Belt and Road Forum for 2nd time

Doctors, lawyers, businessmen in Makkal Needhi Maiam's first Lok Sabha ...

Political campaign spends on social media a mystery

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat amid lack of major cues; auto, OM ...

These 12 stocks have rallied more than 50% since last Holi

Over 300 stocks in BSE500 outperformed Sensex in the last 1 month

Punjab National Bank shares surge over 4% after Nirav Modi's arrest

Will he, won't he? Suspense on LK Advani contesting polls continues; s ...

Arun Jaitley compares NDA govt's economy report card with UPA's in blo ...

Akshay Kumar on playing a sikh warrior in Kesari: ‘Not many actors g ...

﻿﻿PUBG mobile ban: Regulating gaming and digital addiction in Indi ...

Mindtree spurns a dubious lover in L&T, but do not rule out an arrange ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: With chorus of critics growing, Germany boss ...

Kalank, Takht, Bhuj: The Pride of India... it's an era of multi-starre ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey take part in script read ...

Priyanka Chopra confesses to being a terrible wife to hubby Nick Jonas

Holi 2019: Couples celebrating the festival as Mr & Mrs for the first ...

Ranbir Kapoor shares an update on father Rishi Kapoor's health

Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and more join Ajay Devgn ...

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exit an award function hand-in-hand, can ...

Holi 2019: Terrorist Masood Azhar to be set ablaze as Holika Dahan nea ...

Zee Cine Awards 2019 winners list: Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat and Ra ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.