App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 03:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

IPL 2019: We won't interfere in the league, says ICC

Few reports in media suggest that ICC is somehow seeking to interfere in or dictate IPL

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The ICC on March 4, insisted that it will not interfere in the conduct of IPL, saying the world body rather plans to use the Indian domestic league as a benchmark to draft regulations for leagues across the world. "Reports in the Indian media that the ICC is somehow seeking to interfere in or dictate to the IPL are wide off the mark. That is not the case," ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said in a statement.

A newspaper report had claimed that the ICC wants to have a say in IPL policy matters in an attempt to gain control over the league.

"As the Chief Executives' Committee and the ICC Board were advised over the past few days, the development of the Regulations has been led by the Working Group, on behalf of its Members, to ensure the long-term health and reputation of the sport internationally and domestically."

Praising the successful conduct of the Indian Premier League, Richardson said the model was worth emulation.

related news

"We are fortunate to have some outstanding T20 leagues, including the IPL, which set the gold standard for operations globally and this Working Group has taken into account those standards when developing the draft set of regulations. Our primary objective is to ensure other leagues around the world put in place the same minimum criteria and operate within a consistent framework," Richardson said.

"The Working Group will continue developing the regulations over the coming months."

The ICC, in a recent survey, found out that 95 percent of its professional players play only one T20 league and the regulations, according to sources, would only apply on the the remaining five percent who ply their trade in various leagues. It comprises mainly the West Indies players, who have picked T20 leagues over playing for the Caribbean team.

There is a possibility that there could be a cap of two to three leagues per player but it has not been finalised yet.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 02:00 pm

tags #2019 IPL #BCCI #cricket #ICC #IPL #IPL 2019

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

India's Average Salary Hike Expected to be Marginally Higher than Last ...

Political Parties in Jammu Advocate Simultaneous Assembly, Lok Sabha P ...

PUBG Mobile: How to Convert Battle Coin to Unknown Cash Currency Throu ...

Huma Qureshi Meets Sylvester Stallone, Shares Selfies

Two More Karnataka Men Arrested for Posting Pro-Pakistan Content on Fa ...

DMK Seals Seat-sharing Deal With Congress, Regional Parties in Tamil N ...

Tata Buzzard, H2X Micro SUV, Altroz Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show 2019

Confident South Africa Look to Extend Lead Against Sri Lanka in ODI Se ...

#SayNoToWar: Viral Video Featuring Kashmiri Children is Asking Warmong ...

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

Narendra Modi's insensitive remark on dyslexia reaffirms India's narro ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar's cop drama may break the monotony of Salma ...

Crackdown on Ponzi scheme: Bill on unregulated deposits a step in righ ...

Oppo F11 Pro to launch in India at 7 pm today: Here's how to watch the ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

United World Wrestling asks national federations to halt communication ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: Virat Kohli ...

Sooryavanshi: Here's a list of Akshay Kumar's best cop dramas

Luke Perry, known for his roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, ...

Kangana Ranaut gifts herself some 'quiet' time ahead of her 32nd birth ...

After Main Hoon Hero Tera, Salman Khan to next croon Main Taare in Not ...

Sara Ali Khan has the cutest birthday wish for her 'best brother' Ibra ...

Sooryavanshi: Twitteratti claims this Akshay Kumar starrer as 'baap of ...

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji unveil the logo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.