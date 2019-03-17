App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2019 05:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

IPL 2019: We played more cricket than current generation and found time to improve, says Warne

The legendary spinner believes that cricketers of his generation played more than the current ones

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

There is a feeling in cricketing fraternity that a choc-a-bloc international calender comprising three formats leave youngsters with very little time to work on their game,  however,  the legendary Shane Warne believes otherwise.

At a time when workload management has been the buzzword in many countries including India.

"We played more cricket than this generation. We played more days of cricket, even though it was first-class cricket. What's the complication nowadays is the travel and different formats that they have to adjust to. But in terms of pure balls bowled and days played, yesteryears' players used to play more," Warne told PTI during an exclusive interview.

Warne then cited an example of his playing days for Australia, Victoria and Hampshire.

related news

"There used to be a Sheffield Shield game for Victoria, then a Test match and we would again go back and play for Victoria. Now they have breaks, they have got Big Bash, so that's a fact," said Warne, who bowled an astounding 92,797 legal deliveries in senior level cricket and took 1862 wickets.

He refuses to buy the argument that players nowadays don't find time to work on their game.

"If you want to improve, you find the time, no matter how busy you are. If it's important to you then you will find time. If it's not important to you and you think you are going to be okay, you won't find time," he put it bluntly adding: "It won't happen overnight. It takes time. Hours of hardwork. There is no magic."

For someone with 700 plus Test wickets, the best part about playing international cricket is the opportunity to have a lot of seasoned players in the change room who can be a youngster's sounding board.

"I was lucky that I had Terry Jenner but I was also lucky that I played in an era where I had a lot of experienced players. I always liked to ask the experienced players be it Allan Border, Mark Waugh, David Boon or Ian Healy,"

"You would like to bounce ideas off them in the change room, deep breath the game. You can always talk to some of the opposition players when you go to their dressing room. There are different ways to get knowledge and I liked it that way as it suited me." Warne said.

When Warne became fairly senior, he helped Matthew Hayden get better against spin bowling.

"Matthew Hayden became a terrific player of spin in the end. At the start, he was hopeless. Myself and Tim May will tell him "Ok, Haydos get in there and we will bowl to you and he got better and better and better."

The key to getting better player is to listen to one's advice with an intention of absorbing rather than responding.

"As a coach and captain of the Rajasthan Royals, I used to sit around the pool side and just talk to my players. May be go to some of the young Indian boys' room and just talk about the game.

"I think there's a lot about asking questions and too many people listen not to what the person is saying but listen to give a response. They listen to someone saying so that they can answer them. What you need to do is to listen to what someone is saying and hear them and let them talk."

Warne has maintained his stance that at the international level, a team doesn't need a coach.

So what's his take on the jumbo-sized coaching staff that almost all the IPL franchises have.

"I have always believed in international cricket, you don't need a coach. But domestic cricket, first-class cricket, you need coaches as you have so many young players that need help."

According to Warne, at the IPL level, you need coaches but not too many as various inputs could confuse players.

"If you have too many coaches, in order to justify their positions, they confuse a player. Because so many different coaches give them different messages. They think differently. You can't confuse a player too much. Stick to the absolute basics of the game, have some fun and you will generally do well."

He was one of a kind with his magical skills but he would tell you that key to his success was not reinventing the wheel.

"I think what I am is that I don't want to reinvent the wheel. Cricket is a very simple game and too many people complicate it. You want to be a better catcher, catch more balls. You want to get better against short-pitched bowling, just go out there and face it. You want to bowl better yorkers, just bowl it. It is that simple," he insisted while signing off.
First Published on Mar 17, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #2019 IPL #cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL 2019 #Shane Warne

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

'Epitome of Integrity': Nation Mourns Loss of Manohar Parrikar on Soci ...

No Compromise on NC Contesting 3 Seats in Kashmir Valley: Omar on Pre- ...

Manohar Parrikar: The IITian Who Engineered BJP's Rise in Goa

Ronaldo Rested as Genoa Inflict Juve's First Serie A Defeat

Navy Deployed Strategic Assets on Operational Deployment after Pulwama ...

India Deploys CRPF Commando Squad to Guard Embassy in Baghdad

IPL 2019 | Smith, Warner Return to IPL After Ball-tampering Row

Omar Will be Chief Ministerial Candidate in J-K, Says Farooq Abdullah

Thanos' Look From Avengers Endgame Leaked, Kissing Scene in Dear Comra ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Political necessity for Congress and AAP to join hands in Delhi

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Bridge collapse: 2 civic engineers suspended, inquiry ordered

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Facebook shares drop as executives quit, Christchurch live-stream shoo ...

US oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production

Five Indians among 50 killed in terror attack at New Zealand’s Chris ...

ISL 2018-19 Final LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match updates: No ...

Christchurch shooting video lays bare terrifying new brazenness of rig ...

The Weight of a Petal: In its latest edition, Marg magazine chronicles ...

Rahul Gandhi erred by targeting Narendra Modi in Rafale row, not much ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Love Death + Robots review: Netflix animated series is LSD-laced gourm ...

IL&FS group to receive first set of bids under asset monetisation proc ...

Apple funded study shows critical role of wearables in detecting heart ...

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to promote Urdu? Netizen can ...

Thanos' look in Avengers: Endgame revealed, courtesy this leaked magaz ...

Congress' Pawan Khera compares Narendra Modi to terrorists, gets 'sham ...

Saalumarada Thimmakka: All you need to know about 106-year-old Padma S ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Song featuring Alia Bhatt to be out o ...

Renuka Shahane has an EPIC response to MJ Akbar's #MainBhiChowkidar tw ...

Mia Khalifa is off the market, is engaged to bf Robert Sandberg

Aamir Khan is thinking of retirement and we should all be concerned

BJP President Amit Shah to unveil the second poster of PM Narendra Mod ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.