IPL 2019 | Twitter reactions on R Ashwin 'Mankading' Jos Buttler

After Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain R Ashwin 'mankaded' Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler, former cricketers expressed their views on the controversial incident.

Ashwin's incident was no different with very few supporting his actions. Shane Warne, brand ambassador of RR, called it an 'embarrassing and disgraceful' act and one which would see KXIP losing a lot of young fans



How is getting an advantage by starting early by the batsman be in the 'spirit of the game'? BTW this is not the first time this has happened with Jos Butler #RRvKXIP

Murali Karthik sprang in defence of the spinner, saying that the spirit of cricket argument is being used as as 'thing of convenience'.

Micheal Vaughan and other English players didn't mince their words.



Will teams now start monitoring players in opposing teams to see which ones back up out of the crease etc etc and use it as a tactic to get them out !!!?????? Surely the game hasn’t come to this ..... #IPL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 25, 2019





I can’t believe what I’m seeing!! @IPL Terrible example to set for young kids coming through. In time I think Ashwin will regret that. — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) March 25, 2019



However, Vaughan later played out the nationality card claiming that if Kohli was on the receiving end this wouldn't have been the reaction of the people defending Ashwin.



The confusion here is when is the moment that R.A. would normally have been expected to release the ball? Might need superimposed footage of earlier released deliveries to actually tell. The old adage of 'watching the hand for release' is not a bad one - only leave after release.

The former law and current Cricket Academy manager of the Marylebone Cricket Club, Fraser Stewart said that to decide whether the dismissal was fair or not, it must be determined whether Ashwin paused for Buttler to leave the crease or the latter left the crease before the time the ball generally leaves the bowler's hand.

One thing is clear, Ashwin has always been in favour of Mankading as he stated in a tweet in 2016.