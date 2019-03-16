IPL 2019: Top 5 highest earning bowlers in the Indian Premier League

1. Sunil Narine (Rs 70.2 crore) | The mystery spinner is not only the highest earning bowler but also the only West Indian to feature in the list of top 10 earners of IPL. He made his IPL debut with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and has played for the franchise ever since. Narine’s first contract was worth Rs 3.5 crore and that has risen to Rs 12.5 crore that the franchise has paid for him in the last two seasons. He is also 7th on the list of most wickets with 112 scalps from just 98 games. His economy of 6.53 is the best among the bowlers in the IPL. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)