IPL 2019: Top 5 highest earning bowlers in the Indian Premier League

According to a list compiled by Inside Sport after taking into account the year on year salaries of players, here are the top 5 highest earning bowlers in the IPL. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 5. Dale Steyn (Rs 43.6 crore) | The South African bowler known for his electrifying pace has earned an impressive Rs 43.6 crore from his time in the IPL. However, Steyn hasn’t been as effective in the T20 format and has just 92 wickets from 90 games. He hasn’t featured in the League since ruling himself out in 2017 season to concentrate on his performances with the South African national side. Steyn was then unsold in both the 2018 and 2019 auctions. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/5 4. Lasith Malinga (Rs 46.2 crore) | The all-time leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 154 wickets from 110 games finds himself on 4th place in this list. Ever since his debut in the league Malinga has only ever played for one team, the Mumbai Indians (MI). His journey began with a Rs 1.4 crore contract in 2008 and reached its peak when MI paid Rs 9.5 crore to retain Malinga. This year Mumbai paid Rs 2 crore for the Sri Lankan. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/5 3. Harbhajan Singh (Rs 54.1 crore) | The specialist spin bowler who started his journey with the Mumbai Indians spent 10 years with the franchise before moving to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). MI paid Rs 3.4 crore for his services in 2008 and Harbhajan’s highest contract was the Rs 5.9 crore that MI forked out for him in 2013. His current contract with CSK is worth Rs 2 crore. He has 134 wickets to his name in the IPL from 149 matches. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/5 2. Ravichandran Ashwin (Rs 57.2 crore) | Ashwin is the 2nd highest earning bowler in the IPL with a total of Rs 57.2 crore earned across the 12 seasons. The ace spinner is currently the captain of Kings XI Punjab after spending the last two season with the franchise. His IPL journey began with CSK who paid just Rs 1.2 crore for him in 2008 and reached its peak in 2018 when KXIP shelled out Rs 7.6 crore for him. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/5 1. Sunil Narine (Rs 70.2 crore) | The mystery spinner is not only the highest earning bowler but also the only West Indian to feature in the list of top 10 earners of IPL. He made his IPL debut with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and has played for the franchise ever since. Narine’s first contract was worth Rs 3.5 crore and that has risen to Rs 12.5 crore that the franchise has paid for him in the last two seasons. He is also 7th on the list of most wickets with 112 scalps from just 98 games. His economy of 6.53 is the best among the bowlers in the IPL. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Mar 16, 2019 07:26 am