App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2019 07:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2019: Top 5 highest earning bowlers in the Indian Premier League

According to a list compiled by Inside Sport after taking into account the year on year salaries of players, here are the top 5 highest earning bowlers in the IPL.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
5. Dale Steyn (Rs 43.6 crore) | The South African pacer who is known for his electrifying pace has earned an impressive Rs 43.6 crore from his time in the IPL. Steyn though hasn’t been as effective in the T20 format and has just 92 wickets from 90 games. He hasn’t featured in the League since ruling himself out in 2017 season to concentrate on his performances with the South African national side. Steyn was then unsold in both the 2018 and 2019 auctions. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
1/5

5. Dale Steyn (Rs 43.6 crore) | The South African bowler known for his electrifying pace has earned an impressive Rs 43.6 crore from his time in the IPL. However, Steyn hasn’t been as effective in the T20 format and has just 92 wickets from 90 games. He hasn’t featured in the League since ruling himself out in 2017 season to concentrate on his performances with the South African national side. Steyn was then unsold in both the 2018 and 2019 auctions. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
4. Lasith Malinga (Rs 46.2 crore) | The all-time leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 154 wickets from 110 games finds himself on 4th place in this list. Even since his debut in the league Malinga has only ever played for one team, the Mumbai Indians. His journey began with a Rs 1.4 crore contract in 2008 and reached its peak when MI paid Rs 9.5 crore to retain a Malinga who was at the peak of his powers in 2014. This year Mumbai paid Rs 2 crore for the Sri Lankan who has been an ever present in the IPL. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
2/5

4. Lasith Malinga (Rs 46.2 crore) | The all-time leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 154 wickets from 110 games finds himself on 4th place in this list. Ever since his debut in the league Malinga has only ever played for one team, the Mumbai Indians (MI). His journey began with a Rs 1.4 crore contract in 2008 and reached its peak when MI paid Rs 9.5 crore to retain Malinga. This year Mumbai paid Rs 2 crore for the Sri Lankan. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
3. Harbhajan Singh (Rs 54.1 crore) | The specialist spin bowler who started his journey with the Mumbai Indians spent 10 years with the franchise before spending the last two seasons with MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings. MI paid Rs 3.4 crore for his services in 2008 and Harbhajan’s highest contract was the Rs 5.9 crore that MI forked out for him in 2013. His current contract with CSK is worth just Rs 2 crore. Harbhajan has 134 wickets to his name in the IPL from 149 matches. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
3/5

3. Harbhajan Singh (Rs 54.1 crore) | The specialist spin bowler who started his journey with the Mumbai Indians spent 10 years with the franchise before moving to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). MI paid Rs 3.4 crore for his services in 2008 and Harbhajan’s highest contract was the Rs 5.9 crore that MI forked out for him in 2013. His current contract with CSK is worth Rs 2 crore. He has 134 wickets to his name in the IPL from 149 matches. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
2. Ravichandran Ashwin (Rs 57.2 crore) | Ashwin is the 2nd highest earning bowler in the IPL with a total of Rs 57.2 crore earned across the 12 seasons. The ace spinner is currently the captain of Kings XI Punjab after spending the last two season with the franchise. His IPL journey began with CSK who paid just Rs 1.2 crore for him in 2008 and reached its peak in 2018 when KXIP shelled out Rs 7.6 crore for him. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
4/5

2. Ravichandran Ashwin (Rs 57.2 crore) | Ashwin is the 2nd highest earning bowler in the IPL with a total of Rs 57.2 crore earned across the 12 seasons. The ace spinner is currently the captain of Kings XI Punjab after spending the last two season with the franchise. His IPL journey began with CSK who paid just Rs 1.2 crore for him in 2008 and reached its peak in 2018 when KXIP shelled out Rs 7.6 crore for him. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
1. Sunil Narine (Rs 70.2 crore) | The West Indies mystery spinner is not only the highest earning bowler but also the only West Indian to feature in the list of top 10 earners of IPL. He made his IPL debut with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and has played for the franchise ever since. Narine’s first contract was worth Rs 3.5 crore and that has risen to Rs 12.5 crore that the franchise has paid for him in the last two seasons. He is also 7th on the list of most wickets with 112 scalps from just 98 games. His economy of 6.53 is also the best among the bowlers in the IPL. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
5/5

1. Sunil Narine (Rs 70.2 crore) | The mystery spinner is not only the highest earning bowler but also the only West Indian to feature in the list of top 10 earners of IPL. He made his IPL debut with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and has played for the franchise ever since. Narine’s first contract was worth Rs 3.5 crore and that has risen to Rs 12.5 crore that the franchise has paid for him in the last two seasons. He is also 7th on the list of most wickets with 112 scalps from just 98 games. His economy of 6.53 is the best among the bowlers in the IPL. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Mar 16, 2019 07:26 am

tags #cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL 2019 #Slideshow

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Hamilton Snatches Pole Position for Australian Grand Prix

In Naidu's Election Campaign Itinerary, Tirupati's Sri Venkateswara Sw ...

5 Times Kim Kardashian Imitated Naomi Campbell's '90s Runway Looks

Disney Rehires James Gunn to Direct Guardians of the Galaxy 3 After Fi ...

Air India Ferried 5000 Soldiers to Srinagar Using Special Night Flight ...

'Miracle That I am Alive'- Bangladesh Analyst Recounts Horror Shooting ...

To 'Catch Up' With China's Growing Ambition, US Focuses on Beijing in ...

Parrikar's Office Dispels Media Rumours, Says Goa CM Continues to be S ...

Hrithik Roshan In Talks for a Web Series To be Directed by Kabir Khan: ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Political necessity for Congress and AAP to join hands in Delhi

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Bridge collapse: 2 civic engineers suspended, inquiry ordered

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Facebook shares drop as executives quit, Christchurch live-stream shoo ...

US oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production

New Zealand terrorist attack: Farhaj Ahsan from Hyderabad among Indian ...

Shunned by regional satraps, Congress woos young leaders like Chandras ...

New Zealand mosque terror attack: Extremist gunman flashes grin in cou ...

Milan Talkies movie review: Tigmanshu Dhulia recasts DDLJ as a tribute ...

Raghu Karnad on winning Windham-Campbell Prize, his book on India's ro ...

Indian Wells Open: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal set to bring back memor ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Air India requests 'inactive' crew to join work immediately; airline h ...

Oppo K1 review: Gorgeous display and good battery life make this a gre ...

Main Bhi Chowkidar: Narendra Modi twists Rahul Gandhi's Chowkidar jibe ...

Padma Awards 2019: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir and others receive t ...

Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh's Apna Time Aayega maintains its top position ...

Malang: The Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer goes on floors!

Deepika and Ranveer zoom in, Anushka and Virat zoom out of the city

Nick Jonas is so happy by the end Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle seque ...

Saif Ali Khan may be one of the best dressed but not this time

Alia Bhatt launches Soni Razdan’s No Fathers in Kashmir trailer, rev ...

No bad blood: Katy Perry and Taylor Swift collaboration may be in the ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.