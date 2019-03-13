IPL 2019: These 8 captains will battle it out for the title

Shreyas Iyer | The 24-year-old assumed charge of Delhi Capitals in unforeseen circumstances. The Delhi team was being led by former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir at the start of 2018 season. But a poor start, which saw the team win just one in six matches, Gambhir stepped down paving way for Iyer to lead the side. The rest of the season did not go any better for the team as they finished at the bottom of the league. Earlier this year, Delhi Daredevils were re-christened as Delhi Capitals and it was announced that Iyer will continue to lead the side. IPL Stats | Matches: 46| Innings: 46| Not Outs: 6| Runs: 1218| Highest: 96 | Average: 30.45| Strike Rate: 129.85 | 50s: 10 | 100s: 0 | 4s: 108 | 6s: 53(Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)