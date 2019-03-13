IPL 2019: These 8 captains will battle it out for the title

These men will lead the IPL teams in the upcoming season of the league Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Virat Kholi | The 30-year-old will lead the Royal Challengers Banglore. He was elevated as the captain of RCB in 2013 when he took the reigns from Daniel Vettori. As captain of RCB, Kohli smacked four centuries in the tournament in 2016, having not scored even a single ton in his first eight seasons. When Royal Challengers finished as runners-up in 2016, Kohli was just 27 runs short of reaching an unprecedented 1,000 runs for a season. Kohli is yet to win an IPL title with RCB. IPL Stats | Matches: 163 | Innings: 155 | Not outs: 26 | Runs: 4,948 | Highest: 113 | Average: 38.35 | Strike rate: 130.76 | 50s: 34 | 100s: 4 | 4s: 434 | 6s: 178 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/8 MS Dhoni | The wicketkeeper-cum-batsman is synonymous with Chennai Super Kings. The Indian war horse led CSK in the first eight editions of the tournament winning the trophy twice. He moved to Rising Pune Supergiants when CSK were banned from the competition for two seasons. But in 2018, CSK returned in the league with Dhoni at the helm. The stalwart made the return memorable by guiding his troops to their third title. Ever since Dhoni started playing for CSK he has become popular as 'Thalaiva'. IPL Stats | Matches: 175 | Innings: 158 | Not Outs: 58 | Runs: 4,016 | Highest: 79* | Average: 40.16 | Strike Rate: 139.109 | 50s: 20 | 100s: 0 | 4s: 275 | 6s: 186 (Image: BCCI, ipt20.com) 3/8 Rohit Sharma | The 'Hitman' started his IPL career with Deccan Chargers (now Sun Risers Hyderabad). He moved to Mumbai Indians in 2011. Since then he has been one of their most consistent batsmen. He led the side to their second IPL title in 2015, his first as MI skipper. In 2017, Sharma repeated the feat. His stint as MI captain has seen him being given the responsibility to lead the Indian squad in the absence of skipper Virat Kohli. IPL Stats | Matches: 173 | Innings: 168 | Not Outs: 27 | Runs: 4,493 | Highest: 109* | Average: 31.86 | Strike Rate: 131.02 | 50s: 34 | 100s: 1 | 4s: 479 | 6s: 184 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/8 Dinesh Karthik | Popularly known as 'DK', the wicketkeeper-batsman led India to a thrilling last ball win over Sri Lanka in the 2017 Nidhas Trophy. Kolkata Knight Riders splashed around Rs 7.40 crore to sign him. The franchise was impressed by his display with the bat and immediately announced him as their captain. The upcoming season would be the second time that he would lead KKR. Before moving to Kolkata, DK represented Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions. IPL Stats | Matches: 168| Innings: 150| Not Outs: 23 | Runs: 3,401 | Highest: 86 | Average: 26.78| Strike Rate: 128.73 | 50s: 16| 100s: 0 | 4s: 335| 6s: 87 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/8 Ajinkya Rahane | The Mumbai-based batsman was appointed skipper of Rajasthan Royals at the start of 2018 season. Rahane replaced Steve Smith after the Australian had to step down over the ignominious ball tampering scandal that rocked the world of cricket. The 30-year-old middle-order batsman has been vital for the IPL franchises he has represented, including Mumbai Indians, Rising Pune Supergiant and Rajasthan Royals. RR were the first champions of IPL and with Rahane as the skipper they would want to become the champions once again. IPL Stats | Matches: 126| Innings: 119| Not Outs: 15| Runs: 3,427 | Highest: 103 | Average: 32.95| Strike Rate: 120.33 | 50s: 26| 100s: 1 | 4s: 359| 6s: 65 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 6/8 Kane Williamson | The New Zealander is the only foreign skipper in this season's IPL and he will lead Sun Risers Hyderabad. Like Rahane, Williamson was elevated to the position of captaincy when David Warner was banned from the league following the ball tampering controversy. The New Zealand skipper had a great time with the bat in the 2018 season as he finished as the league's top scorer with 735 runs. The Kiwi made his IPL debut against Chennai Super Kings in the 2015 edition. IPL Stats | Matches: 32| Innings: 32| Not Outs: 5| Runs: 1146| Highest: 89| Average: 42.44| Strike Rate: 137.41 | 50s: 11 | 100s: 0 | 4s: 98| 6s: 39 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 7/8 R Ashwin | After serving CSK for eight years, Ashwin moved to Rising Pune Supergiant when CSK were banned from the league for two years. In the IPL 2018 auction, Kings XI Punjab bought the player for a whopping Rs 7.6 crore. Ahead of the 2018 season the off-spinner was named the team's captain. It was Ashwin's first stint as an IPL captain. It proved to be a bad one though as KXIP finished second from the bottom. This time around Ashwin will be expected to do much better. Ashwin is the only bowler to lead an IPL squad this season. IPL Stats | Matches: 125 | Innings: 122 | Overs: 432.2 | Runs conceded: 2,910 | Wickets: 110| Best Bowling: 4/34 | Average: 26.45 | Economy: 6.73 | Strike Rate: 23.58 | 4-wickets: 1 | 5-wickets: 0 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 8/8 Shreyas Iyer | The 24-year-old assumed charge of Delhi Capitals in unforeseen circumstances. The Delhi team was being led by former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir at the start of 2018 season. But a poor start, which saw the team win just one in six matches, Gambhir stepped down paving way for Iyer to lead the side. The rest of the season did not go any better for the team as they finished at the bottom of the league. Earlier this year, Delhi Daredevils were re-christened as Delhi Capitals and it was announced that Iyer will continue to lead the side. IPL Stats | Matches: 46| Innings: 46| Not Outs: 6| Runs: 1218| Highest: 96 | Average: 30.45| Strike Rate: 129.85 | 50s: 10 | 100s: 0 | 4s: 108 | 6s: 53(Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Mar 13, 2019 07:38 am