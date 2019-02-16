IPL 2019: Steve Smith, David Warner set to make comeback

Australian pair of Steve Smith and David Warner who are currently serving year-long bans following their involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa are slated to make their return to the world cricket stage in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League. Smith and Warner will return to their franchises of Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively as their ban ends on March 29.

Smith and Warner were barred from participating in the last year’s tournament by the BCCI after Cricket Australia (CA) imposed a one-year ban on the duo for their role in what has come to be popularly known as ‘Sandpapergate’. While the CA ban didn’t stop the players from participating in club-level tournaments, yet the BCCI banned the duo last year and even offered their clubs the opportunity to seek replacements.

Both players were captains of their respective franchises before being banned. Alex Hales was brought in to fill in the boots of Warner at Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) while Kane Williamson took over the responsibility of leading the side.

The Sunrisers did really well despite losing one of their key batsmen as Williamson stepped up and led his team all the way to the final. They were unlucky to miss out on a second IPL title as they were pipped to the trophy by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who were led by a resurgent MS Dhoni.

Rajasthan Royals replaced Smith with South African wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen as Ajinkya Rahane was promoted to the role of captain. They finished fourth on the table making their way into the knockout rounds but were dumped out of the tournament by Kolkata Knight Riders in the eliminator.

Smith and Warner will be eager to use this edition of the IPL as a launchpad, as they aim to make their way back into the Australian squad for the upcoming World Cup in England. The Australian squad will be in action against Pakistan in a five-match ODI series in the UAE during March. The ban on the duo ends on March 29 which makes them available for the last two ODIs of that series, which take place on March 29 and 31. However, it looks unlikely that both players will be rushed back into the International squad mid-way through an International series and the IPL seems to be the most probable destination where their fans will see them in action.

Both players are currently recovering from elbow surgery and will most likely put on the baggy green of Australia again in early May. They are expected to be a part of their country’s World Cup pre-tournament training camp in Brisbane which also includes practice matches against New Zealand.