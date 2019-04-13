IPL 2019 | SRH vs DC match 30 preview: Where to watch live, team news, betting odds and possible XI

Delhi Capitals (DC) head to Hyderabad to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for match 30 of the IPL 2109 on April 14.

After registering back-to-back victories against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), DC have climbed to the fourth spot on the table.

SRH though have a roadblock as a superb start to the season has been followed by two losses in last two outings. The team has been embarrassed by Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab which has seen them slip to the sixth position on the points tally.

However, SRH would like to draw inspiration from its previous match against DC. Earlier this season, the Orange Army recorded a comfortable 5-wicket win over DC.

In the fixture, DC scrapped their way to 129/8 in 20 overs. The target never proved to be of much of a difficulty for SRH as Jonny Bairstow's batting show (48 off 28) helped them attain the target, with 9 balls remaining.

DC's Shikhar Dhawan is hitting top form, just at the right time, and his unconquered 97 helped his side cruise to a 7-wicket win over a much stronger KKR.

Riding on blistering knocks by Shubman Gill (65 off 39) and Andre Russel (45 off 21) KKR posted 178/7. In contrast, DC's chase was a one man thanks to Dhawan's brilliant innings.

SRH lost its previous match against Kings XI Punjab. Batting first, David Warner scored a brilliant 70 not-out to help his side post a competitive 150/4. But Warner's batting exploits were overshadowed by the KL Rahul's 53-ball 71 and Mayank Agarwal's 43-ball 55. Rahul's and Mayank's fifties helped KXIP eclipse SRH's total in 19.5 overs.

The two sides are locked in a tussle for the fourth spot on the points table.

Delhi's bowling unit comprising Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris, Ishant Sharma has done well this season.

Although the Sunrisers looked threatening in their first three games when David Warner and Jonny Bairstow stitched century-plus stands, once the duo got out cheaply, the Hyderabad middle-order was in complete disarray. SRH's middle order comprising of Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda and Yusuf Pathan have fallen flat so far.

On the bowling front, the pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and Siddharth Kaul have been decent while the Afghani spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have also been impressive in the middle overs.

Match Details:

Timing – 8 pm

Venue – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Hotstar

Head to Head

The two sides have previously met each other in 13 matches. SRH has won 9 times and DC won the 4 other times.

Team News

Kane Williamson has been declared fit for the match and it should be interesting to see if he makes his way in the playing XI. It would be a difficult decision for Tom Moody to leave out either Mohammad Nabi or Rashid Khan to accommodate Williamson. DC has no injury concern.

It is difficult to pick a winner in this one.

Betting Odds (bet365)

SRH: 8/13

DC: 13/10

Pitch report: Hydreabad's pitch promises plenty of runs. This should be a high scoring fixture.

Player to watch out for

David Warner (SRH)

With 349 runs, consisting of three fifties and a century, SRH opener David Warner is enjoying a phenomenal run this season. He is averaging 87.25 and has a strike rate of 146.63.

Kagiso Rabada (DC)

Kagiso Rabada is having a dream run in IPL 2019, with 13 wickets already against his name. His Super Over against KKR is one of the highlights of the season.

IPL Points table:

DC have moved fourth on the points table with 8 points in 7 matches. SRH are sixth in the standing with 6 matches in 6 matches. Check the entire points table here.