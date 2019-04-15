App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 12:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2019 | SRH vs DC: Brilliant bowling performance takes Delhi to second on table

Catch all the top moments from match 30 of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) hosted the Delhi Capitals (DC) for match 30 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL). Hyderabad made four changes to their side with the most notable being Kane Williamson returning to captain the side. Delhi made two changes with Colin Munro and Amit Mishra coming into the side. Hyderabad won the Toss and opted to bowl. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Khaleel Ahmed who was playing his first game of this season’s IPL made a great start getting Prithvi Shaw caught behind in the 2nd over. He then returned to send back Shikhar Dhawan in the 4th over thus accounting for both Delhi openers. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Colin Munro who was also playing his first game of the season, got off to a blistering start scoring 40 off just 24 deliveries before SRH debutant Abhishek Sharma got him caught behind in the 8th over. Delhi were down to 69/3 when Munro walked back. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then stitched together a 56-run partnership to steady the innings. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
The partnership was finally broken by Bhuvneshwar Kumar who picked up his 100th scalp for SRH when he got Iyer caught behind in the 16th over. Pant was caught out in the very next over bowled by Khaleel. Delhi were reduced to 127/5 when Pant walked back. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rashid Khan castled Chris Morris with the very last ball of his spell in the 18th over. Morris walked back with just 4 runs. Bhuvneshwar then picked up his second wicket of the game when he trapped Keemo Paul in the final over. Following the Iyer-Pant partnership the Delhi batsmen only added 30 off 22 balls as DC finished with 155/7. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
SRH opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow got their team off to a good start with a 72-run partnership off 60 balls. The partnership was finally broken in the 10th over by Keemo Paul who got Bairstow caught out at long-off by Kagiso Rabada. Bairstow returned with 41 off 31 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
SRH skipper Kane Williamson who was returning after an injury layoff couldn’t do much as Paul and Rabada combined again to send him back in the 12th over. Williamson was outdone by the slower ball chipping it down the ground and Rabada came charging in from mid-off before putting in a good dive to take a the catch. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Ricky Bhui could make just 7 off 12 balls before becoming Keemo Paul’s (3/17) third victim of the night. Kagiso Rabada then dismissed both David Warner (51 off 47) and Vijay Shankar in the next over to reduce SRH to 106/5. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Chris Morris bowled a splendid 18th over where he dismissed Deepak Hooda (3), Rashid Khan (0) and Abhishek Sharma (2). Morris finished with 3/22 as SRH were reduced to 112/8 at the end of the 18th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Kagiso Rabada then dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed off consecutive deliveries in the next over to seal the win by 39 runs. Rabada finished with figures of 4/22 taking his season’s tally to 17. Delhi moved up to second spot on the table with 10 points. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 12:19 am

tags #cricket #Delhi Capitals #IPL #IPL 2019 #Slideshow #Sunrisers Hyderabad

