IPL 2019 | SRH vs DC: Brilliant bowling performance takes Delhi to second on table

Rashid Khan castled Chris Morris with the very last ball of his spell in the 18th over. Morris walked back with just 4 runs. Bhuvneshwar then picked up his second wicket of the game when he trapped Keemo Paul in the final over. Following the Iyer-Pant partnership the Delhi batsmen only added 30 off 22 balls as DC finished with 155/7. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)