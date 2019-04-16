App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 07:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2019 SRH vs CSK match 33 Preview: Team News, where to watch, betting odds

While most teams have completed playing each other twice, SRH and CSK meet each other for the first time this season

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Having missed the World Cup bus, Ambati Rayudu will be aiming to make a statement when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 33 IPL 2019 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 17.

The World Cup snub to Rayudu is the sole disappointment in an otherwise superb tournament so far for Mahendra Singh Dhoni's men as they are just a win away from clinching the play-off berth.

While CSK sit on top of the table with 14 points from eight games, Sunrisers' have nosedived with three consecutive defeats, including a batting collapse against Delhi Capitals in their last game.

While CSK had plans A, B and C for various situations, Sunrisers have failed miserably whenever their opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner have failed to perform with the bat.

related news

After Warner's 400 runs and Bairstow's 304 runs, the next best is World Cup bound Vijay Shankar's 132 runs.

Their middle-order of Manish Pandey (54 in six games), Deepak Hooda (47 in six games) and Yusuf Pathan (32 in six games) have failed to deliver even in a single match.

Whether it was Harbhajan Singh on a very slow Chepauk track or the restrictive Mitchell Santner in away games, most of Dhoni's strategies, on the other hand, have paid off brilliantly.

The man who has been a revelation for CSK this season is 40-year-old Imran Tahir with 13 wickets.

For Sunrisers to remain relevant in this edition, they need to stop the CSK juggernaut.

Match Details

Timing – 8 pm

Venue – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Hotstar

Team News

No injury concerns in either camp.

Betting Odds (bet365)

SRH: 1

CSK: 4/5

Other popular bets on the match can be checked on Oddschecker 

Head to Head

In 10 matches that the two teams have played against each other CSK has emerged victorious 8 times compared to SRH's 2 wins.

Prediction

The Yellow brigade is on a winning spree. The balance of the team and form of the bowlers should help CSK win this fixture and become the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season.

Pitch report

Hyderabad's pitch has assisted batsmen this season. Expect another flat track for this encounter.

Moneycontrol Dream XI:  David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan, Imran Tahir

 

Players to Watch out for

Jonny Bairstow (SRH)

ipl 2019, srh vs rcb, jonny bairstow

Along with fellow opener David Warner, Jonny Bairstow has had a dream run in IPL this season. He has the highest individual score (114) in 2019. He has scored 304 runs at an average of 43.42.

Imran Tahir (CSK)

IPL 2019 MI vs CSK Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir is picking wickets for fun this season. He has so far scalped 13 wickets at an average of 13.30.

IPL Points table

CSK with 14 points are first in the points table while with 6 points in 7 matches SRH are 6th on the table. Check the entire points table here.

(With PTI inputs)

 
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 05:52 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #cricket #CSK #IPL #IPL 2019 #SRH #Sunrisers Hyderabad #video

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RR at Mohali: Jofra Archer removes Chris ...

Rishi Kapoor makes an ‘observation’: Most Indian cricketers sport ...

Did Alia Bhatt just approve Randeep Hooda's 'occasional actor' remark ...

Know what Varun Dhawan said when asked if he was nervous right before ...

Sonam Kapoor spills the beans on Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media pr ...

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel calls Randeep Hooda “Karan ...

Kangana Ranaut vs Alia Bhatt: Randeep Hooda backs his Highway co star, ...

Hema Malini, Swara Bhaskar, and Khushboo Sundar weigh in on women's sa ...

Exclusive: Asha Negi reveals that she and boyfriend Ritvik Dhanjani mi ...

London Climate Change Protests Witnessed the Arrest of 120 Activists O ...

'Like a Bombing': Daylight Reveals Extent of Damage in Paris' Notre Da ...

Avengers Endgame Footage Leaked Online, Rangoli Chandel Blasts Randeep ...

Rs 1.41 Cr Seized, 5 AIADMK Workers Held for Distributing Cash After D ...

Bangladeshi Actor Ferdous Issued Leave India Notice, Blacklisted After ...

IPL 2019 | All Eyes on Rayudu and Vijay as CSK Take on SRH

Baby Leaves from Mangaluru for Emergency Op in Thiruvananthapuram, Gov ...

A Serial Hacker has Uploaded Nearly 1 Billion User Data on the Dark We ...

HTC Apps to be Republished on Play Store after Meeting Google's Polici ...

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran ducks questions on corruption, promises jobs and ...

IMD or Skymet: Who will get 2019's monsoon forecast right?

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC, PIB and Congress use 'Game of Thrones' refer ...

We want balanced trade with India, says Chinese envoy

The race against time to tackle climate change agents

Wall Street opens higher after upbeat UnitedHealth, J&J results

ICICI Bank, RIL, Godrej Properties among top stock picks by CLSA for 2 ...

Indian pharma growth decelerated in March but expect good future growt ...

Expect crude prices to stabilise around $66/barrel this year, says Woo ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: How Agra, Ambedkar's favourite city, evolved ...

Ultimate Marvel marathon — Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching all ...

In Rajasthan's Alwar, cow-related violence and poorly drafted laws agg ...

Jet Airways crisis: Debt-laden airline needs bigger cheque, experience ...

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar win Pulitzer; Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe ...

Champions League: Manchester United's misfiring attack needs fine-tuni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Taking Indian politics to board games: How 'Shasn' and 'The Poll' plac ...

TikTok Ban in India: Uncertain future for app looms; rise in content r ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.