IPL 2019 SRH vs CSK Highlights: As it happened

Apr 17, 2019 11:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
WICKET! Hooda c du Plessis b Sharma 13 (16)
FIFTY up for Bairstow! 51 (39)
WICKET! Shankar c Billings b Tahir 7 (11)
WICKET! Williamson c & b Tahir 3 (5)
WICKET! Warner c du Plessis b Chahar 50 (25)
FIFTY up for Warner! 50 (24)
WICKET! Billings c Shankar b Khaleel 0 (4)
WICKET! Kedar lbw Rashid 1 (2)
WICKET! Raina lbw Rashid 13 (13)
WICKET! du Plessis c Bairstow b Shankar 45 (31)
WICKET! Watson b Nadeem 31 (29)
That brings us to the end of our live coverage of this game. Join us again tommorrow as Delhi Capitals host the Mumbai Indians starting from 8 PM. Till then it's goodbye!
David Warner (Man of the Match): Great support, even though there is plenty of yellow they are a fantastic crowd. Some times in our chases we have been a bit hesitent and that's why I tried to bat 20 overs. Against the Kings I thought the wicket was a bit tough. Credit to Jonny, we complement each other really well. I have two beautiful children, one more on the way, and a beautiful wide and I can't thank them enough. I have fantastic support from over the world and it has been overwhelming here in India.
Kane Williamson (Winning captain): Very good performance all-round. Obviously CSK started really well with the bat and we couldn't take early wickets, but we played really well in the back half and we took our chances in the field as well. We always need to adapt to the wicket, and we'll look to build on this performance. Rashid has been an outstanding performer for us over the years and on such surfaces he is a big threat for the opposition. Now every game is different and we need to do the same for our next one. Warner's was a match-winning knock along with Jonny. We weren't quite ourselves in the last few matches and we wanted to come back to doing what we've always done well.
Jonny Bairstow: Was very pleased to be there till the end. Someone from the top four needed to be there and I am really happy I was the one. I think it's handy to have a right hand - left hand combination. We (Warner and himself) complement each other really well. I think we got a very good team. Today our bowlers did well to restrict them in the last 11 or 12 overs, they're improving in every game. It's a pleasure to play here, in front of these fans with the Orange Army behind us. We were a bit ruthless today. It's a pleasure to keep against (Rashid Khan). It's also challenging to face him in the nets.
Suresh Raina (Losing captain): I think it is a very good wake up call. I think we didn't put a decent score on the board and kept losing wickets. Faf and Watson gave us a good start but we could not capitalize. We lost too many wickets in between and that's why it cost us the game. We should have looked for partnerships and should have rotated our strike better. Hence, we were 30 runs short. He (MS Dhoni) is feeling better. His back was stiff. Probably he will play in the next game against RCB. He (Imran Tahir) has been giving us breakthroughs. You just throw the ball to him and he delivers. He has been bowling really well. As long as senior players are there, you just need to do well as a unit.
Karn continues. Bairstow works the 1st ball to deep midwicket for a single. Hooda clears his front foot and goes inside-out over covers for 2 runs. He then dances out and lofts the 3rd ball beautifully over extra cover for a FOUR. CAUGHT! Hooda seemed to be in a hurry to wrap things up as he goes for a big shot but holes out at long-off. Yusuf Pathan walks out to bat. However, Bairstow isn’t leaving anything for Yusuf as he launches the 5th ball over cow corner for a SIX. SRH win with 6 wickets and 19 balls remaining.
SRH 137/4 after 16.5 overs.
SIX! Bairtsow seals the win in style as he launches the 5th ball high over cow corner for a maximum.
Hooda wants to end the match in a hurry but holes out to Faf at long-off.
FOUR! Hooda dances out and lofts the 3rd ball over extra cover for a boundary.
Shardul Thakur comes back into the attack. Hooda pulls the 1st ball to midwicket for a single. The next ball is banged short but it’s too high and called a wide. Bairstow pulls the 2nd ball towards short midwicket and it’s just a little out of Watson’s reach as they pick up a single. Hooda dabs the 3rd ball past the keeper for a single. The next ball is wide outside off. Bairstow punches the 4th ball to long-on for a run. Hooda takes the same route as they pick up a run. Bairstow works the last ball to deep backward point for a single. 8 runs off the over. SRH need just 9 runs off 24 balls to win.
SRH 124/3 after 16 overs.
Karn Sharma comes back into the attack. Hooda pushes the 1st ball back to the bowler. He then tucks the 2nd ball to fine leg for a single. Bairstow works the 3rd ball to short fine leg for a run. Hooda chips the 4th ball through cover for a single. Bairstow helps the 5th ball straight to the man at short fine leg. He then flicks the last ball to square leg for 2 runs. That brings up the FIFTY for Bairstow. Another good knock from the SRH opener. SRH need just 17 from 30 balls to win.
SRH 116/3 after 15 overs.
Jadeja to bowl out now. Bairstow steers the 1st ball past point for 2 runs. He then works the 2nd ball through extra cover for a single. Hooda drives the 3rd ball to long-off for a run. Bairstow drives the 4th ball to sweeper cover for a single. Hooda doesn’t get any runs off the 5th ball but works the last ball to long-off for a run. 6 runs off the over. SRH need just 22 runs off 36 balls to win.
SRH 111/3 after 14 overs.
Imran Tahir comes back for his final over. He starts with a low full toss which Bairstow flicks to deep square leg for a single. CAUGHT! Great glovework from Billings as he reacts well to take the catch despite it coming off the top half of the bat. Deepak Hooda walks out to bat. He doesn’t manage to get off the mark as Tahir ends the over with 4 dot balls. Great over for CSK as just 1 run and a wicket comes off it.
SRH 105/3 after 13 overs.
Shankar extends foward to defend but only gets an edge which Billings collects.
Jadeja into his 3rd over. Shankar punches the 1st ball back to the bowler. He then punches the 2nd ball to long-on for a single. Bairstow pushes the next ball past the bowler for a run. Shankar works the 4th ball to short third man for a run. Bairstow cuts the 5th ball to deep cover for a single. Jadeja ends the over with a dot ball. 4 runs come off it.
SRH 104/2 after 12 overs.
Karn Sharma comes into the attack. Shankar works the 1st ball to backward square leg for a single. Bairstow swivels on the back foot as he pulls the 2nd ball over deep midwicket for a SIX. He goes for another pull on the next ball but misses. He then slog sweeps the 4th ball over long-on for another SIX. Both batsmen take singles off the last two balls. 15 runs off the over. SRH now need just 33 from 54 balls to win.
SRH 100/2 after 11 overs.
SIX! The 4th ball is full on off-stump and Bairstow gets low to sweep-slog over long-on for another maximum.
SIX! Bairstow clears his front foot and pulls the 2nd ball over deep midwicket for a maximum.
Jadeja continues. Bairstow chops the 1st ball straight to short third man. He then scoops the 2nd ball down to fine leg for 2 runs. He then charges out and launches the next ball over the bowler’s head for a one-bounce FOUR. Bairstow cuts the 4th ball to deep cover and an overthrow helps them take 2 runs. Jadeja ends the over with 2 dot balls. 8 runs off the over.
SRH 85/2 after 10 overs.
FOUR! Bairstow charges out and lofts the 3rd ball over Jadeja for a one-bounce four.
Tahir into his 3rd over. Shankar tucks the 1st ball to the leg-side for a single. Bairstow goes for the pull but just doesn’t connect cleanly. He then pushes the 3rd ball back to the bowler. The 4th ball is clipped to the man at midwicket. Bairstow finally tucks the 5th ball to the leg-side for a single. Tahir ends the over with another dot ball. Just 2 runs off the over. SRH need 56 off 66 balls to win.
SRH 77/2 after 9 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack. Vijay Shankar is the new batsman at the crease. Bairstow drives the 1st ball to long-off for a single. Shankar pushes the 2nd ball to cover for a run. Bairstow doesn’t manage to take runs off the next two balls. He then pushes the 5th ball past the bowler for a single. Shankar punches the last ball towards cover for a run. Just 4 off the over.
SRH 75/2 after 8 overs.