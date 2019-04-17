IPL 2019 SRH vs CSK Highlights: As it happened

Kane Williamson (Winning captain): Very good performance all-round. Obviously CSK started really well with the bat and we couldn't take early wickets, but we played really well in the back half and we took our chances in the field as well. We always need to adapt to the wicket, and we'll look to build on this performance. Rashid has been an outstanding performer for us over the years and on such surfaces he is a big threat for the opposition. Now every game is different and we need to do the same for our next one. Warner's was a match-winning knock along with Jonny. We weren't quite ourselves in the last few matches and we wanted to come back to doing what we've always done well.