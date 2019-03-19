IPL 2019 schedule: Match timings, date and venue

BCCI released the schedule of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) for the group stage on March 19. As the general elections are coinciding with the IPL this year, the cricket board had earlier released the schedule only for the first two weeks of the tournament. The dates and venues for the play-offs is still awaited.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium would hold the final. Over the past few years, the final of an IPL season is being played at the home ground of previous season's winner. If the trend continues, Chennai will be hosting the final this time around.

Further, on Saturdays and Sundays two matches would be played. The first would commence at 4 pm, while the second at 8 pm.

The eight stadiums that will be hosting the group stage matches are MA Chidambaram Stadium - Chennai, Eden Gardens - Kolkata, Wankhede Stadium - Mumbai, Sawai Mansingh Stadium - Jaipur, Feroz Shah Kotla - Delhi, M Chinnaswamy Stadium - Bengaluru, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium - Hyderabad and Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium - Mohali.

IPL 2019 Schedule

All timings are in IST.