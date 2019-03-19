App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2019 schedule: Match timings, date and venue

BCCI announced the timetable for the group stage of IPL 2019 on March 19. CSK take on RCB at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23 in the season opener.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BCCI released the schedule of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) for the group stage on March 19. As the general elections are coinciding with the IPL this year, the cricket board had earlier released the schedule only for the first two weeks of the tournament. The dates and venues for the play-offs is still awaited.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium would hold the final. Over the past few years, the final of an IPL season is being played at  the home ground of previous season's winner. If the trend continues, Chennai will be hosting the final this time around.

Further, on Saturdays and Sundays two matches would be played. The first would commence at 4 pm, while the second at 8 pm.

The eight stadiums that will be hosting the group stage matches are MA Chidambaram Stadium - Chennai, Eden Gardens - Kolkata, Wankhede Stadium - Mumbai, Sawai Mansingh Stadium - Jaipur,  Feroz Shah Kotla - Delhi, M Chinnaswamy Stadium - Bengaluru, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium - Hyderabad and Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium - Mohali.

IPL 2019 Schedule

related news

Note: All timings are in IST.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 08:07 pm

tags #2019 IPL #cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL 2019

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

IPL 2019: Continuity Allows us to Play With Freedom: Billings

Tamil Nadu HC Asks Public Servants to Get Inspired by IAF Pilots Who H ...

IPL 2019: I Have Never Had Complaints About my Batting Slot: Rahane

CBI Making All Efforts to Get Nirav Modi Extradited From UK

Jagmeet Singh Creates History in Canada's House of Commons as First No ...

She Gets Facial, Dyes Her Hair to Look Young: BJP MLA Makes Sexist Rem ...

Will Shivpal Split Yadav Vote? How Akhilesh’s Powerful Chacha Can He ...

Man Killed, Minor Wounded After Truck Rams Into Scooter at Delhi's Kas ...

Ganga Doesn’t Belong to Anyone: Scindia Hits Back After BJP’s Crit ...

RBI chief calls for more fiscal coordination by state and central gove ...

EU impatient with Brexit, but resigned to delay

New Goa CM wants floor test in House on Wednesday

GST Council implements new tax structure for real estate

PM Narendra Modi to address 25 lakh 'chowkidars' on Wednesday

Wall Street opens higher as Fed expected to hold fire

Oil prices rise to 2019 highs on OPEC cuts, US sanctions

Palladium breaks above $1,600 in record run as supply woes persist

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

Economists vs CAs: Statistics, scriptures can be tweaked to win over r ...

BJP picks Hindu-majority Pathanamthitta to experiment with Hindutva po ...

New Zealand terror attack: 200 watched live-stream of massacre, video ...

Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP ...

Netflix's Love, Death and Robots highlights the luxury of ambition tha ...

Xiaomi Redmi Go first impressions: Android Go with 1 GB RAM never felt ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Special Olympics 2019: Indian roller skaters exceed expectations on fa ...

MS Dhoni, Roar of the Lion: Here's why Thala doesn't give interviews a ...

Inshallah: We wonder why Mahesh Bhatt is clueless about daughter's Ali ...

IPL 2019: Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Brendon McCullum among those who ...

Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Elle DeGeneres and ot ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in a film has got Twitterati exc ...

Rishi Kapoor's selfie with Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Ka ...

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrin ...

David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things ...

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starre ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.