IPL 2019 |RR vs MI: Smith's captain's knock of 59 off 48 balls help Rajasthan cruise to a 5-wicket win

Catch all the top moments from match match 36 of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians being played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

1/11 Rajasthan Royals met Mumbai Indians for match 36 of IPL 2019. RR has new skipper in Steve Smith and Smith won the toss and opted to bowl. MI captain Rohit Sharma departed early as he was caught and bowled by Shreyas Gopal in just the 3rd over of the match. Rohit made 5 from 7 balls. (Image: AP) 2/11 With Rohit back in the dugout early, Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav stitched a 97-run partnership to stabilize the Mumbai innings. During the course of the partnership de Kock completed his fifty. (Image: AP) 3/11 Stuart Binny brought RR back in the game as he sent back Suryakumar in the 14th over. The batsman made 34 off 33 balls. Soon Gopal picked his second wicket of the match as he got de Kock caught by Ben Stokes in the 15th over. The MI opener made 65 off 47 balls. RR were 111/3 in the 15th over. (Image: AP) 4/11 Kieron Pollard scored 10 off 7 balls before he was clean bowled by Jaydev Unadkat in the 17th over. (Image: AP) 5/11 Hardik Pandya again played a cameo as he hammered 23 from 15 balls before he was trapped LBY by Jofra Archer in the 20th over. MI finished with a total of 161/5 in 20 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 6/11 Defending 161, MI leggie Rahul Chahar sent back Ajinkya Rahane in the 4th over of RR chase. Rahane made 12 off 12 balls as RR were 39/1. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 7/11 Sanju Samson played a brisk innings of 35 from 19 balls before he became Chahar's second wicket of the evening. Samson was dismissed in the 8th over with RR score reading 76/2. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 8/11 Chahar further dented the RR chase as he castled Ben Stokes for not four balls after the Samson's wicket. Chahar finished with the figures of 4-0-29-3. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 9/11 Batting solidly at the other end Steve Smith completed his fifty in the 17th over. He was supported by Riyan Parag from the other end. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 10/11 MI players rejoiced as Hardik Pandya run-out Parag in the 18th over. Ashton Turner's horror run in IPL continued as he was dismissed on yet another duck in the 19th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 11/11 Smith remained unbeaten as he scored 59 from 48 balls to help RR chase down the total in the on the first ball of the last over. Smith was adjudged the Player of the Match. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

First Published on Apr 20, 2019 08:23 pm