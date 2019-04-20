IPL 2019 |RR vs MI: Smith's captain's knock of 59 off 48 balls help Rajasthan cruise to a 5-wicket win

Stuart Binny brought RR back in the game as he sent back Suryakumar in the 14th over. The batsman made 34 off 33 balls. Soon Gopal picked his second wicket of the match as he got de Kock caught by Ben Stokes in the 15th over. The MI opener made 65 off 47 balls. RR were 111/3 in the 15th over. (Image: AP)