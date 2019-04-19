IPL 2019 | RR vs MI match 36 preview: Where to watch live, team news, betting odds and possible XI

A struggling Rajasthan Royals (RR) that is running out of time this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will look to complete a double against Mumbai Indians (MI) in a return-leg fixture and revive their campaign at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 19.

With six losses and two wins, hosts Rajasthan Royals are languishing at the second last position in the points table and they would be desperate to bring their campaign back on track with a much-needed win here.

Rajasthan would be taking heart from the four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on April 13 and will hope to get the better of their rivals once again, this time at home.

England's Jos Buttler has done the bulk of scoring for Rajasthan. His fiery 89 off 43 balls was the cornerstone of Royals' four-wicket victory over Mumbai but rest the batsmen have either struggled or not been consistent.

Sanju Samson, who had hit the first ton of this IPL, too has not delivered in past couple of innings.

Skipper Anjikya Rahane, himself, has got starts but failed to convert them. His decision to go down the order in the last match also didn't bear any fruit as Rajasthan failed to chase down 182 against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali in their previous fixture.

Rahane made some changes against Punjab, bringing in Stuart Binny and Ashton Turner but while the former hit some lusty blows, the Australian was dismissed for a naught.

Rahul Tripathi did excel with a 45-ball 50 after returning to his favourite position at top of the order but he threw his wicket immediately after completing the fifty.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have looked formidable this season with a good mix of power hitters, quality bowlers and perfect all-rounders.

The three-time former champions grabbed the second position after a dominating 40-run win over Delhi Capitals in their previous game and would be eager to avenge their defeat against Rajasthan to inch closer to the play-off berth.

If skipper Rohit Sharma, who completed 8000 runs in T20 last night, and Quinton De Kock laid the foundation at the top, the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal, along with the big-hitting Kieron Pollard have provided the late charge to help MI post huge scores.

MI boosts of two of the best death bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken 10 wickets from nine games so far, and veteran Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga.

Young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar's three wicket haul was one of the highlights of MI's win against Delhi and the ever dependable Krunal too have troubled the rival batsmen.

Match Details:

Timing – 4 pm

Venue – Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rajasthan.

Head to head: Both the teams have faced each other 22 times and MI has emerged victorious 11 times, while RR won on 10 occasions with one game being abandoned due to rain in 2009

Team News:

Mumbai have hit upon a winning combination and will be expected to stick with the same playing XI. Rajasthan on the other hand made a couple of changes in their previous game and it remains to be seen if they will bring back the experienced Steve Smith for this game.

Prediction: who will win?

Mumbai have been in rampant form and will be expected to emerge victorious to win their third game on the trot. Rajasthan will need an exceptional performance to come out on top.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report: The track at Jaipur usually offers a bit of help for the pace bowlers but the pitch was slower than usual in the previous games. Spin and change of pace will be the main weapons used by whichever side is bowling.

Players to watch out for:

Jos Buttler (RR)

The Englishman punished Mumbai in the previous fixture between the two sides with a blistering knock of 89 from just 43 balls. Mumbai will have to find a way to deal with Buttler before he gets going.

Rahul Chahar (MI)

Chahar has grown with every game he has played and was superb against Delhi in their last match getting rid of both openers to spark a spectacular batting collapse. He finished with 3/19 against Delhi.

