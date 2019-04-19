App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 07:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2019 | RR vs MI match 36 preview: Where to watch live, team news, betting odds and possible XI

Rajasthan will take heart from the four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede and will hope to get the better of their rivals once again.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A struggling Rajasthan Royals (RR) that is running out of time this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will look to complete a double against Mumbai Indians (MI) in a return-leg fixture and revive their campaign at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 19.

With six losses and two wins, hosts Rajasthan Royals are languishing at the second last position in the points table and they would be desperate to bring their campaign back on track with a much-needed win here.

Rajasthan would be taking heart from the four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on April 13 and will hope to get the better of their rivals once again, this time at home.

England's Jos Buttler has done the bulk of scoring for Rajasthan. His fiery 89 off 43 balls was the cornerstone of Royals' four-wicket victory over Mumbai but rest the batsmen have either struggled or not been consistent.

related news

Sanju Samson, who had hit the first ton of this IPL, too has not delivered in past couple of innings.

Skipper Anjikya Rahane, himself, has got starts but failed to convert them. His decision to go down the order in the last match also didn't bear any fruit as Rajasthan failed to chase down 182 against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali in their previous fixture.

Rahane made some changes against Punjab, bringing in Stuart Binny and Ashton Turner but while the former hit some lusty blows, the Australian was dismissed for a naught.

Rahul Tripathi did excel with a 45-ball 50 after returning to his favourite position at top of the order but he threw his wicket immediately after completing the fifty.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have looked formidable this season with a good mix of power hitters, quality bowlers and perfect all-rounders.

The three-time former champions grabbed the second position after a dominating 40-run win over Delhi Capitals in their previous game and would be eager to avenge their defeat against Rajasthan to inch closer to the play-off berth.

If skipper Rohit Sharma, who completed 8000 runs in T20 last night, and Quinton De Kock laid the foundation at the top, the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal, along with the big-hitting Kieron Pollard have provided the late charge to help MI post huge scores.

MI boosts of two of the best death bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken 10 wickets from nine games so far, and veteran Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga.

Young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar's three wicket haul was one of the highlights of MI's win against Delhi and the ever dependable Krunal too have troubled the rival batsmen.

Match Details:

Timing – 4 pm

Venue – Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rajasthan.

Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Hotstar.

Head to head: Both the teams have faced each other 22 times and MI has emerged victorious 11 times, while RR won on 10 occasions with one game being abandoned due to rain in 2009

Team News:

Mumbai have hit upon a winning combination and will be expected to stick with the same playing XI. Rajasthan on the other hand made a couple of changes in their previous game and it remains to be seen if they will bring back the experienced Steve Smith for this game.

Prediction: who will win?

Mumbai have been in rampant form and will be expected to emerge victorious to win their third game on the trot. Rajasthan will need an exceptional performance to come out on top.

Betting odds (bet 365)

Rajasthan Royals: 6/5

Mumbai Indians: 4/6

Other popular bets can be viewed on Oddschecker.com.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report: The track at Jaipur usually offers a bit of help for the pace bowlers but the pitch was slower than usual in the previous games. Spin and change of pace will be the main weapons used by whichever side is bowling.

Moneycontrol Dream XI: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya, Jofra Archer, Lasith Malinga, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar.

Players to watch out for:

Jos Buttler (RR)

IPL 2019 RR vs RCB Jos Buttler

The Englishman punished Mumbai in the previous fixture between the two sides with a blistering knock of 89 from just 43 balls. Mumbai will have to find a way to deal with Buttler before he gets going.

Rahul Chahar (MI)

ipl 2019, dc vs mi, rahul chahar wickets

Chahar has grown with every game he has played and was superb against Delhi in their last match getting rid of both openers to spark a spectacular batting collapse. He finished with 3/19 against Delhi.

IPL Points Table: Mumbai find themselves in second spot on the table with 12 points from 9 games. Rajasthan are second from bottom having just won 2 out of their 8 fixtures. Check out the updated points table here.

(With PTI Inputs)
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 07:05 pm

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2019 #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs RCB Match at Eden Gardens: KKR win toss, e ...

Fashionably yours: Designer Rohit Bal on Bollywood, celebrity friends ...

Priyanka Chaturvedi changes her stripes; dumps Congress for Shiv Sena

After Malaika Arora Khan and Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan spotted hand in ...

83: Ranveer Singh shares a glimpse from the film’s preparations and ...

Twinkle Khanna shares an Arvind Kejriwal joke with Captain Underpants!

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Shiv Sena; times when ...

Manish Malhotra party: Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon and others up the o ...

Jeremy Renner turns Revenger, defaces Chris Hemsworth’s face on an A ...

Himachal BJP Chief Who Used Expletive Against Rahul Gandhi Barred From ...

IPL 2019 | Kotla Pitch in Spotlight as DC Face Spin-heavy KXIP

Elections 2019: ‘Why Kill a Dead Man,’ Mayawati’s Answer to a Qu ...

News18 Wrap: Sadhvi Pragya Claims She 'Cursed' 26/11 Hero Hemant Karka ...

IPL 2019 | Rajasthan Face Uphill Task Against In-form Mumbai

IPL 2019: KKR vs RCB, Both Teams in Battle To Reach Play-Offs

Is Priyanka Chaturvedi's Move 'Opportunistic'? Cong Turnout is Right t ...

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Brush Off Tiff Reports with Funny Instagram ...

Bank Unions Write to PM Modi, Want Govt to Take Over Jet Airways

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Priyanka Chaturvedi quits Congress because of 'lumpen goons', joins Sh ...

Jersey movie review: Nani delivers a sublime performance in Gowtam Tin ...

Lok Sabha polls: Electoral bonds may be exacerbating the problem of bl ...

Lenders explore ways to utilise 15 Jet Airways planes, protect valuabl ...

Robert Mueller report reveals Donald Trump wanted to fire special coun ...

Vikas Krishan interview: 'In pro boxing, you punch to hurt your oppone ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

The Joker: The insanity and pessimism of Batman's nemesis — the most ...

BlackBerry Messenger to shut down on 31 May: Here's how you can keep u ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.