IPL 2019 | RR vs KKR: Preview, team news, betting odds and where to watch

Rajasthan Royals (RR) meet rampaging Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for match 21 of IPL 2019 at Sawai Maan Singh stadium on April 7.

RR are seventh in the points table with just one win in four matches, while KKR are second with three wins in four outings.

The match promises to be a thriller as the two sides enter in the contest having recorded wins in their previous fixtures.

RR scored its first win of the season against a struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The match saw its opener Jos Buttler slam 59 off 43 balls in a tricky chase of 159 runs. The side also found a hero in leg spinner Shreyas Gopal, who bowled a dream spell of 4-1-12-3. This included the wickets of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Shimron Hetmyer. The heroics of the two players helped RR to a 7-wicket win.

RR should be wary of KKR as no target is too big for team when it is chasing. And that confidence comes from the form of Andre Russell. Needing 66 runs off 24 balls against RCB, the 30-year-old smashed an unbeaten 48 off 13 balls to complete the job with five balls to spare. His breathtaking knock comprised of seven sixes and one four. This was not the first time that teams fell victim to Russell's rampage. The Jamaican has also punished the bowlers of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab with equal disdain. Batting first or chasing a target, KKR are looking comfortable doing just about anything with Russell on its side.

Match Details:

Timing – 8 pm

Venue – Sawai Maan Singh stadium, Jaipur.

Where to watch – Star Sports 1/Star Sports 1HD/Star Sports 1 Hindi/Star Sports 1HD Hindi/Star Sports 1 Tamil/Star Sports 1 Telugu/Star Sports 1 Kannada/Star Sports 1 Bangla/Star Sports Select 1/Star Sports Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Hotstar.

Head to head

If we go back in history, there is not much to chose from between the two sides. In 19 IPL matches, each side has won 9 while 1 match ended with no result.

Prediction: who will win?

KKR are favoured to win this one.

Team News

The two teams enter into the contest with no injury concern. They have the services of all their foreign players available too.

Betting Odds

RR: 1

KKR: 4/5

Sawai Maan Singh stadium Pitch Report: A flat track with a scope for plenty of runs. The pitch will assist seam bowlers more than spinners.

Moneycontrol Dream XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Ben Stokes, Andre Russell, Shreyas Gopal, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jofra Archer.

Players to Watch out for

Jos Buttler (RR)

In four matches the Rajasthan Royals opener has hit 139 runs, which include two fifties. Buttler is averaging 34.75 runs, and hitting the ball at 137.62 runs this season. RR have been able to get fast starts thanks to Buttler.

Andre Russell (KKR)

No target is too big unless Andre Russell is out there in the middle. Russell's late show against RCB prompted KKR to a near impossible 5-wicket win. The 30-year old with 207 runs in third in this season's list of run scorers.