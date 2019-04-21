IPL 2019 RR vs DC match 40 preview: Team news, where to watch, betting odds, possible XI

After a win at home, a confident Delhi Capitals (DC) will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 40 of IPL 2019 at Sawai Maan Singh stadium in Jaipur on April 22.

Delhi have been doing better at away games rather than at their home ground but they managed to reverse that at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground with a five-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab, helping them retain the third spot in the points table.

Rajasthan Royals also won their match by five wickets against a formidable Mumbai Indians as Steve Smith celebrated his return at the helm with a captain's innings.

With both teams rejuvenated after their respective victories, it will be an interesting battle for one-upmanship come April 22.

However, Rajasthan would be a bit more desperate than Delhi as they are languishing at the second last position in the points table with just three wins from nine outings.

Rajasthan would look to continue to capitalise on their home advantage under new captain Smith. But they would certainly miss their prolific opener, Jos Buttler.

Anjikya Rahane, who has been struggling with his form and also seemed to be out of ideas, was eventually stripped of captaincy and might also lose his opening slot to Rahul Tripathi.

Tripathi was impressive during his 45-ball fifty against Kings XI Punjab, while Rahane was too slow in his 21-ball 26 as Rajasthan failed to chase down 182, finishing at 170/7.

With Smith back in form, having almost recovered from his elbow injury, and the youngsters like Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag coming good with the bat, Rajasthan would fancy their chances. Though their bowling still remains a worry in death overs. Except Jofra Archer and leg spinner Shreyas Gopal, none of the bowlers has been consistent.

Delhi Capitals have a solid batting line up with a blend of experience and youth.

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan laid the foundation with a fluent 56 of 41 balls and skipper Shreyas Iyer contributed with an unbeaten 58 off 49 balls to win their last game.

With Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw at the top and the likes of Rishabh Pant, Iyer and Colin Ingram to follow, Delhi would start as a confident batting unit.

Down the order, even Axar Patel is capable of accelerating the run-rate.

As far as bowling is concerned, Delhi Capitals heavily depend on Kagiso Rabada although they have variety in medium pacers Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane and spinners Amit Mishra and Axar Patel.

Another victory for Delhi will brighten their chances of making the playoffs and they would leave no stone unturned to achieve a win against the home side.

Head to Head

The two sides have played against each other 18 times. RR have won 11 of those matches while DC have clinched wins on renaming seven occasions.

Team News

Jos Buttler won't feature for RR as he has flown back to England for the birth of his child. No fresh injury concern for Delhi.

Prediction

Rajasthan Royals should capitalise on home advantage and manage to win this contest.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium is fast and assists run scoring. Expect the contest to be a high scoring thriller.

Moneycontrol Dream XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada

Players to watch out for

Shikhar Dhawan (DC)

Shikhar Dhawan has scored 347 runs this season with the best of 97*. He is scoring runs at an average of 38.55.

Jofra Archer (RR)

Jofra Archer has scalped 11 wickets in 9 matches this season. He averages 21.09 at an economy of 6.62.

IPL Points Table

On points table, RR are languishing at 7th position with 6 points in 9 matches. DC are third with 12 points from 10 matches. Check the updated points table here

