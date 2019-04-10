App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 07:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2019 | RR vs CSK match 25 preview: Where to watch live, team news, betting odds and possible XI

Chennai come into this game after a comfortable victory over Kolkata while Rajasthan endured a morale-sapping loss against Knight Riders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Rajasthan Royals (RR) welcome table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 11. In the previous fixture between these two sides this season, CSK won by an 8-run margin after posting 175/5, thanks to a MS Dhoni masterclass.

Dhoni shone in the previous encounter after coming in to bat with his team struggling at 27/3 in just the 5th over. The CSK skipper remained unbeaten on 75 off 46 balls, hitting three consecutive sixes off Jaydev Unadkat to end the innings on a high. In reply, RR came agonisingly close to victory with a 44-run stand between Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer but it wasn't enough to topple the mighty Super Kings.

Both teams come into this match on the back of contrasting fortunes in their previous games. Rajasthan suffered a heavy 8-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home after the visitors restricted them to just 139/3. The only positive for Rajasthan was the form of Steve Smith who remained unbeaten on 73. Shreyas Gopal (2/35) was the only wicket-taker for RR as a 91-run opening stand between Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine helped KKR canter to victory with 37 balls remaining.

The fact that Chennai come into this game after a comfortable 7-wicket win over KKR who beat Rajasthan so convincingly in their previous game shouldn’t bode well for the Royals. KKR were restricted to just 108/9 after a brilliant bowling performance by Deepak Chahar who broke the IPL record for most number of dot balls in an innings. Chahar finished with 20 dot balls in a 24-ball spell with figures of 3/20. Faf du Plessis then took his tally to 97 runs from just two games as he remained unbeaten on 43 sealing victory with 7 wickets and 16 balls remaining.

related news

Rajasthan were completely outplayed on their home turf against KKR and will have to get their act together as they have just one win in their first five matches. More importantly they will need to win all their remaining matches to keep their hopes of making the playoffs alive.

Chennai have been defeated just once this season thanks to a Man of the Match performance by Hardik Pandya (3/20 and 25* off 8 balls). With MS Dhoni at the helm of a perfectly balanced side, they should be expected to pick up their sixth win of the season at Jaipur.

Match Details:

Timing – 8 pm

Venue – Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Hotstar.

Head to head:

The two teams have faced each other in 21 matches so far with CSK having won 13 of those encounters. RR have won the remaining 8 games.

Team News:

There’s no confirmation yet about Sanju Samson who missed the previous game due to injury. If he is declared fit then Prashant Chopra will make way in the playing XI. Sudhesan Midhun could also be replaced by Varun Aaron.

Chennai will most likely stick to the same combination as the long boundaries at Jaipur will suit their spin-bowling attack which has been very effective.

Prediction

Rajasthan looked unconvincing at home against KKR in their previous game and Chennai will be expected to pick up their third win on the trot when they travel to Jaipur.

Betting odds (Bet365):

Rajasthan Royals: 11/10

Chennai Super Kings: 8/11

Other popular bets can be viewed on Oddschecker.com.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report: The track at Jaipur usually offers a bit of help for the pace bowlers but the pitch was slower than usual in the previous game against KKR. Spin and change of pace will be the main weapons used by whichever side is bowling.

Moneycontrol Dream XI: Jos Buttler (C), Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (WK), Rahul Tripathi, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Jofra Archer, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, and Shreyas Gopal.

Players to watch out for:

Deepak Chahar (CSK)

IPL 2019 CSK vs KKR Deepak Chahar

The pacer comes fresh from a record-breaking performance (20 dot balls) against KKR in the previous game. Chahar also dismissed Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa in each of his first three overs to give his team the perfect start.

Steve Smith (RR)

IPL 2019 RR vs KKR Steve Smith Six

Smith looked in good touch in the previous game remaining unbeaten on 73 off 59 balls. Rajasthan need an in-form Smith to give them a chance of making the playoffs but the Australian will have to work on his scoring-rate to give his team quick starts.

IPL points table: Chennai find themselves at the top of the table with 10 points from their first six matches. Rajasthan on the other hand are second from bottom with just two points after five matches. Check out the updated points table here.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 07:13 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #cricket #IPL #IPL 2019 #Rajasthan Royals

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, MI vs KXIP at Wankhede: Kings XI aim top ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic stopped by Election Commission till the end of ...

Deepika Padukone confesses to being forever hungry, hubby Ranveer Sing ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni and Sakshi grab some shut eye… on the airport flo ...

Katrina Kaif is poles apart on social media and her real life, feels V ...

Priyanka Gandhi’s kids ‘rally’ around their mama Rahul in Amethi

IPL 2019: Preity Zinta flaunts her Pashto skills with Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason why the Shashtris want Vivek Agnih ...

The Lion King Trailer: Disney Returns to Savannah for Breathtaking Vis ...

News18 Wrap: EC Postpones PM Modi Biopic Release, SC Admits 'Stolen' R ...

Supreme Court's Decision on ‘Secret’ Rafale Documents ‘at Best P ...

Why These Outraged Millennials Will Not Vote in Lok Sabha Elections 20 ...

Ajax Amsterdam vs Juventus, Champions League: Preview, Live Stream And ...

Why Dausa Remains the Only Rajasthan Seat Where BJP Hasn't Named Lok S ...

Art to be Mandatory Subject for All classes, Schools Advised to Offer ...

Manjhi vs Manjhi Battle in Gaya as Opposition Alliance Targets Mahadal ...

Mehbooba Asks People to Defy Highway Ban, Warns Centre of 'Palestine-l ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Black hole photo captured for the first time by astronomers

Jallianwala Bagh tragedy shameful scar on British Indian history, says ...

IMF lowers India’s growth projection to 7.3% in FY20

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 354 points lower, Nifty below 11,600; Bharti ...

Bond yields on long-term rates may steepen in near term, says PNB Gilt ...

What windscreen wipers teach you about investing behaviour…

Sebi revises charges related to basic services demat account

Emergence of BJP, Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad, Sabarimala row ...

Black Hole event horizon: First image of black hole helps confirm Eins ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 9: Flag wars hit Dakshina ...

Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Tamil director Atlee for upcoming film, ...

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu poised to win historic fifth term ...

Champions League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's resurgent Manchester United f ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Jet Airways crisis: European cargo agent seizes debt-laden airline's p ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.