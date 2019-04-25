App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 12:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

IPL 2019 RCB vs KXIP: Saini, de Villiers star in Bangalore's third win on the trot

Navdeep Saini's fabulous penultimate over and AB de Villiers' unbeaten 82 off 44 balls keeps RCB's hopes of making the play-offs alive.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Navdeep Saini's fabulous penultimate over kept Royal Challengers Bangalore afloat as they beat Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs in an Indian Premier League at Bengaluru on April 24.

AB de Villiers' unbeaten 82 off 44 balls took RCB to a healthy 202 for 4 and things could have gone awry with young Nicholas Pooran (46 off 28 balls) hitting five sixes at the rear before Saini sealed it in the 19th over. Kings XI Punjab finished at 185 for 7 as RCB are now on eight points with three games left.

Needing 30 off the last two, Saini (2/33), who is one of India's fastest bowlers produced a hostile over in which he removed the dangerous David Miller and Pooran but more importantly gave away only three runs.

Saini bowled fast and into the body of the batsmen, who couldn't really get going and his aggression became the defining factor in the end.

related news

Defending 27 runs off the final over, Umesh Yadav (3/36) was better than the other night against CSK as he got a couple of wickets.

With four wins in the last five games, RCB will hope to win the remaining three and expect a few favourable result to make it to the play-offs as rank outsiders.

Kings XI Punjab started the chase in earnest as KL Rahul (42 off 27 balls) and Chris Gayle (23 off 10 balls) added 42 in less than four overs to set the ball rolling. Mayank Agarwal (35 off 21 balls) continued the flurry of fours during his 59-run stand with Rahul.

Rahul and Mayank were out in quick succession before Pooran and David Miller (24) took charge with some lusty hitting added 68 off 8 overs as it boiled down to 30 off the final two overs. However both Saini and Umesh did well to get another two points for the RCB.

Earlier, AB de Villiers' scintillating half century and a 121-run stand with Marcus Stoinis propelled Royal Challengers Bangalore to 202 for four after being put into bat.

Sent into bat, De Villiers scored a brilliant unbeaten 82 off 44 balls with three fours and seven sixes, while Stoinis hammered 46 off 34 balls with two fours and three sixes.

In the last two overs, both Stoinis and De Villiers hamered 45 runs off Mohammad Shami and Hardus Viljoen.

After reaching his 50 off 35 balls, De Villiers, smashed Shami for three sixes, plundering 18 runs in the penultimate over.

In the last over, both Stoinis and De Villiers hammered 27 runs off Viljoen, which helped the hosts to race past 200 runs mark.

Put into bat, opener Parthiv (43 off 24 balls) and Virat Kohli gave a rollicking start getting 35 runs on board in 18 balls but RCB captain was dismissed by Shami after he was caught by Mandeep Singh at extra cover.

Parthiv then got into the act for RCB, hitting Shami out of the park for three boundaries and a six in sixth over.

The left-hander also was severe on Ankit Rajpoot, hitting him for four boundaries and a six. The wicket-keeper batsman did not last long as he was caught by Ravinchandran Ashwin off Murugan Ashwin, after he had smashed seven 4s and two sixes.

Looking good at 71 for 2 in 38 balls, RCB lost two quick wickets of Moeen Ali (4) and Akashdeep Nath (3), leaving RCB at the crossroads way 81 for 4.

De Villiers brought up the fifty runs partnership for fifth wicket with Stoinis with a mighty six over deep mid-wicket off Murugan.
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 12:15 am

tags #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Royal Challengers Bangalore #video

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers: Endgame leaked on Tamilrockers hours ahead of release

Alia Bhatt doing aerial yoga with BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is oddly c ...

Shah Rukh Khan to play the antagonist in Atlee Kumar's next starring T ...

Nick Jonas' Sucker gets Parineeti Chopra 'into the mood' to shoot her ...

Game Of Thrones: Maisie Williams has a message for those who got awkwa ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: RCB notch their fourth win, move up from bottom s ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan: I always want to bite Taimur's bum, kiss him and ...

KXIP vs RCB: Hardus Viljoen drops Virat Kohli's catch but KL Rahul dro ...

Avengers Endgame movie review: Game over for Marvel's competition

UP Board 10th Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Board to Declare Class 10 Sco ...

IPL 2019 | We Need to Play How the World Knows We Can Play: Kohli

IPL 2019 | Haven’t Been Outplayed, But Need to Win Pressure Moments: ...

In Pics, Match 42, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2019 | 'RCB are Finally off the Bottom' - Twitter Reflects on RCB ...

IPL 2019 | Captain Ashwin Stands Tall Amid Bangalore Carnage

Snapshot: RCB Win Three in Three to Stay Alive

IPL 2019 | Parthiv the Power Play Enforcer, De Villiers the Finisher

IPL 2019 | De Villiers Blitzkrieg Keeps RCB Playoff Hopes Alive With W ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

The Dutch disease and its role in the current Venezuela crisis, explai ...

RBI divests entire stake in NHB, Nabard to government for Rs 1,470 cro ...

Picture emerges of well-to-do young bombers behind Sri Lankan carnage

Customer complaints to banking ombudsman rose 25% to 1.63 lakh in FY18

Oil hovers around 6-month high as US stocks rise

Wall Street dips after mixed earnings

Gold steady near 4-month low, pressured by strong dollar

Lower hedging cost makes borrowing in dollars attractive for companies ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Doubts remain over Islamic State's involvement, but ...

'Congress ready for Delhi tie-up with AAP': Rahul Gandhi's proposal on ...

Steady rise in Child Sex Ratio in Haryana's Jhajjar gives BJP ammo to ...

From Iron Man 3 to Captain Marvel: How MCU complicates the idea of the ...

CMIE data shows unemployment rate crossed 8% in first three weeks of A ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: Clumsy baton exchanges during rela ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Madras High Court lifts TikTok ban on app downloads; interim order sta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.