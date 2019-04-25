IPL 2019 RCB vs KXIP Highlights: As it happened

Ravichandran Ashwin (losing captain): There can be so many places where I thought we lost the game, but honestly in a T20 game it's all about winning those pressure moments which we have not been able to win in the last few games. If we had actually held onto those crunch moments, we might have had a couple of more points or probably four points but that's that, we weren't able to close it out and we got some experience in the middle order couldn't really close it out in the crucial moments today. It's all about getting one win together and we can get on a roll like RCB won three in a row now, so it's all about getting one win and then we go back home and then we probably try to win a couple on the trot. It's very important to keep trust in the players. We held onto giving players enough opportunities to try and come out on trumps. It's important to back the players. In all the eleven games we played to be brutally honest, we haven't been outplayed by any opposition which is a great positive for us. The one area we could really work on is the powerplay and the back-end finishing.