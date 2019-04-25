Apr 25, 2019 12:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IPL 2019 RCB vs KXIP Highlights: As it happened
Catch all the highlights from match 42 of Indian Premier League 2019 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
highlights
AB de Villiers (Man of the Match): I tried to stay calm in the last few overs. We know our home ground very well and we are doing things well now. We are doing good as a team now. I still think 160 was a par score but it gets easier in the second innings.
Virat Kohli (winning captain): We won 4 out of last 5 could have been 5 out of 5. We are just looking to enjoy. The partnership of ABD and Stoinis changed the match for us. Our only focus was to play good as a team, losing 6 in a row hurt all of us. That big break before Mohali helped us. It is important that we don't take any pressure. When two-left handers came in, we got a lot of dot balls and that helepd us. It was an outstanding effort by the bowlers.
Ravichandran Ashwin (losing captain): There can be so many places where I thought we lost the game, but honestly in a T20 game it's all about winning those pressure moments which we have not been able to win in the last few games. If we had actually held onto those crunch moments, we might have had a couple of more points or probably four points but that's that, we weren't able to close it out and we got some experience in the middle order couldn't really close it out in the crucial moments today. It's all about getting one win together and we can get on a roll like RCB won three in a row now, so it's all about getting one win and then we go back home and then we probably try to win a couple on the trot. It's very important to keep trust in the players. We held onto giving players enough opportunities to try and come out on trumps. It's important to back the players. In all the eleven games we played to be brutally honest, we haven't been outplayed by any opposition which is a great positive for us. The one area we could really work on is the powerplay and the back-end finishing.
Umesh to bowl the final over. R Ashwin is the new man out. He launches the 1st ball over long-on for a SIX. CAUGHT! The 2nd ball is in the slot again but this time Ashwin doesn’t get enough on it and Kohli takes a good catch at long-on. Ashwin is absolutely furious with himself. Hardus Viljoen walks out to bat. CAUGHT! Umesh has been brilliant today and he rushes Viljoen with a pacy bouncer which the KXIP man gloves to the keeper. Murugan Ashwin is the new man in. Umesh is on a hat-trick but misses out as the next ball zips past the bat outside off. DROPPED! M Ashwin slogs the 5th ball straight to Kohli at long-on who drops a sitter. RCB have been terrible in the field. The last ball is slapped to long-off for 2 runs. Just 9 runs and two wickets from the over.
KXIP 185/7 after 20 overs.
SIX! Ashwin launches the very first delivery he faces straight down the ground for a maximum.
Navdeep Saini comes back into the attack. CAUGHT! Miller hits the 1st ball flat towards long-on and ABD comes diving in to complete a brilliant catch. Mandeep Singh walks out to bat. Saini sends down a wide yorker and Mandeep who goes for the scoop misses completely. The next ball is short and Mandeep only manages to pull it to midwicket for a single. Pooran looks to pull the 4th ball but is beaten by pace as the ball escapes to the off-side for a run. Mandeep backs away but only works the 5th ball to sweeper cover for a single. CAUGHT! Great take from de Villiers as the ball travels miles into the sky but the South African keeps his eyes on the ball and takes it calmly. Just 3 runs and 2 wickets from the over. Brilliant from Saini as KXIP now need 27 to win from the last over.
KXIP 176/5 after 19 overs.
WICKET! Pooran c de Villiers b Saini 46 (28)
Saini sends down another length delivery at the stumps and Pooran only gets height on the shot as de Villiers takes a brilliant catch at long-on.
WICKET! Miller c de Villiers b Saini 24 (25)
Saini sends down a length delivery at the stumps and Miller hits it flat towards long-on where de Villiers takes a good catch.
Umesh Yadav comes back into the attack. Miller works the 1st ball to cover for a single. Pooran swings at the 2nd ball but it only travels to long-off for a single. Miller heaves at the 3rd ball but it lands at midwicket for a run. DROPPED! Umesh bangs the 4th ball short and Pooran only sends it high towards Stoinis but the Aussie drops an absolute sitter as they pick up a single. The next ball is wide outside off. Miller cuts the 5th ball to cover for a single. Umesh ends brilliantly with a slower delivery which beats Pooran. Just 6 runs from the over. KXIP need 30 from 12 balls to win.
KXIP 173/3 after 18 overs.
Tim Southee comes into the attack. Miller welcomes him back for a FOUR as he edges the 1st ball. He then pulls the 2nd ball over midwicket for a FOUR. Miller guides the 3rd ball to cover for a single. Pooran goes for the pull but misses as the 4th ball hits him flush in the front of his helmet. They take a single though as Pooran just shakes it off and continues. Miller looks to cut the 5th ball but is beaten. He works the last ball down the ground for a single. 11 off the over. KXIP need 36 from 18 balls to win.
KXIP 167/3 after 17 overs.
FOUR! Miller pulls the 2nd ball over midwicket for back-to-back fours.
FOUR! Miller looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge to third man.
Moeen Ali comes back into the attack. He tosses up the 1st ball but Miller who shapes up to sweep doesn’t connect. Miller pushes the 2nd ball to long-off for a single. Pooran then backs away and smashes the 3rd ball over long-off for a SIX. Moeen responds well with a flighted delivery outside off which spins away from Pooran. The 5th ball is sent flying into the stands over long-on for a SIX. Pooran is looking in great form. He has a swing at the last ball but misses. 13 off the over.
KXIP 156/3 after 16 overs.
SIX! Pooran clears his front foot and launches the 5th delivery over long-on for another maximum.
SIX! Pooran backs away and smashes the 3rd ball over long-off for a maximum.
Navdeep Saini comes back into the attack. Pooran pushes the 1st ball straight to the man at cover. He then thumps the 2nd ball over cover for a one-bounce FOUR. Pooran pulls the 3rd ball to midwicket for a single. Miller just cuts the 4th ball to deep backward point and Chahal does brilliantly to keep them down to 2 runs. Miller doesn’t get any runs off the 5th ball but nudges the last delivery to the leg-side for a single. 8 runs from the over. KXIP now need 60 from 30 balls to win.
KXIP 143/3 after 15 overs.
FOUR! Pooran is just unstoppable at the moment as he smashes the 2nd ball over cover for a one-bounce four.