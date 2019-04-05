App
Apr 05, 2019 07:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2019 RCB vs KKR match live: Virat Kohli targets first win of the season against Kolkata

Catch all the live action from match 17 of IPL 2019 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

highlights

  • Apr 05, 07:12 PM (IST)

     Coming into this game: 

    In their previous match, RCB lost by a margin of 7 wickets against Rajasthan Royals. After being put in to bat first, Parthiv Patel starred with the bat scoring 67 off 41 while Kohli, AB de Villiers and Shimron Hetmyer returned with scores of 23, 13 and 1 respectively. RCB finished with just 158/4 which the Royals chased down with ease thanks to a Jos Buttler half-century.

    Kolkata come into this game after facing first loss of this season against the Delhi Daredevils via a Super Over. Powered by Andre Russell’s 62 off 28 and Dinesh Karthik’s 50 the Knights posted a score of 185 after being put in to bat. Delhi were cruising towards victory on the back of Prithvi Shaw’s 99 but Kuldeep Yadav defended 6 runs in the final over pushing the game into a Super Over in which KKR lost by 3 runs.

  • Apr 05, 07:10 PM (IST)
  • Apr 05, 07:08 PM (IST)

    Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand have four points from their first three matches and find themselves sitting pretty at fourth spot on the table with an impressive net run rate of +0.555.

  • Apr 05, 07:06 PM (IST)

    Virat Kohli and his team find themselves at the bottom of the Indian Premier League Points Table after failing to win a single match this season. 

  • Apr 05, 07:05 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to our live match coverage from match 17 of IPL 2019 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

