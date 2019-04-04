IPL 2019 | RCB vs KKR match 17 preview: Team news, betting odds, broadcast time

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be looking to put an end to their winless streak in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) when they host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 5.

RCB’s inability to win a single game out of their first four matches has raised several questions about Virat Kohli’s ability to lead in the IPL.

In their previous match, RCB lost by a margin of 7 wickets against Rajasthan Royals. After being put in to bat first, Parthiv Patel starred with the bat scoring 67 off 41 while Kohli, AB de Villiers and Shimron Hetmyer returned with scores of 23, 13 and 1 respectively. RCB finished with just 158/4 which the Royals chased down with ease thanks to a Jos Buttler half-century.

Kolkata come into this game after facing first loss of this season against the Delhi Daredevils via a Super Over. Powered by Andre Russell’s 62 off 28 and Dinesh Karthik’s 50 the Knights posted a score of 185 after being put in to bat. Delhi were cruising towards victory on the back of Prithvi Shaw’s 99 but Kuldeep Yadav defended 6 runs in the final over pushing the game into a Super Over in which KKR lost by 3 runs.

RCB have been disappointing so far in the season with both bat and ball. Moreover, their fielding was dismal in their previous outing with as many as four dropped catches in a tense run-chase. The team hasn’t managed to strike the right balance too as they’ve continued to experiment without any positive results.

On the other hand, KKR are looking in great form buoyed by the incredible form of Andre Russell who seems back to his destructive best. The Knights look like a much better side compared to RCB and will be keen to stretch their dominant run against the Bangalore unit. The last time that RCB beat KKR was back in May 2016 with the Knights emerging the better team in the last four matches between the two sides.

Match Details:

Timing – 8 pm

Venue – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Head to head:

The two teams have faced each other on 23 occasions in the past with KKR emerging the dominant side with 14 wins as compared to RCB’s 9 victories.

Team News:

KKR will be hoping Sunil Narine recovers in time and is a part of the playing XI against RCB. Narine missed the previous match against Delhi and his contribution with both bat and ball was sorely missed.

Prediction: who will win?

KKR will be expected to win this game going by the current form of both teams. However, Virat Kohli and his team have enough of firepower in their ranks to pull off an upset victory and get their campaign back on track.

Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report: The track at the Chinnaswamy stadium didn’t provide much assistance to the bowlers in RCB’s first home match this season. We should be in for another run-fest as the small boundaries make it easy for the batsmen to go for the big shots.

Players to watch out for:

Andre Russell (KKR)

The West Indian is currently both the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker for KKR this season with 159 runs and 5 wickets to his name.

Parthiv Patel (RCB)

The opener has been the only constant as the team have experimented at the top of the innings. With 138 runs this season, Patel is also RCB’s highest scoring batsman.