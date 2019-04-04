App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 08:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2019 | RCB vs KKR match 17 preview: Team news, betting odds, broadcast time

RCB’s inability to win a single game out of their first four matches has raised several questions about Virat Kohli’s ability to lead in the IPL.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be looking to put an end to their winless streak in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) when they host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 5.



In their previous match, RCB lost by a margin of 7 wickets against Rajasthan Royals. After being put in to bat first, Parthiv Patel starred with the bat scoring 67 off 41 while Kohli, AB de Villiers and Shimron Hetmyer returned with scores of 23, 13 and 1 respectively. RCB finished with just 158/4 which the Royals chased down with ease thanks to a Jos Buttler half-century.

Kolkata come into this game after facing first loss of this season against the Delhi Daredevils via a Super Over. Powered by Andre Russell’s 62 off 28 and Dinesh Karthik’s 50 the Knights posted a score of 185 after being put in to bat. Delhi were cruising towards victory on the back of Prithvi Shaw’s 99 but Kuldeep Yadav defended 6 runs in the final over pushing the game into a Super Over in which KKR lost by 3 runs.

RCB have been disappointing so far in the season with both bat and ball. Moreover, their fielding was dismal in their previous outing with as many as four dropped catches in a tense run-chase. The team hasn’t managed to strike the right balance too as they’ve continued to experiment without any positive results.

On the other hand, KKR are looking in great form buoyed by the incredible form of Andre Russell who seems back to his destructive best. The Knights look like a much better side compared to RCB and will be keen to stretch their dominant run against the Bangalore unit. The last time that RCB beat KKR was back in May 2016 with the Knights emerging the better team in the last four matches between the two sides.

Match Details:

Timing – 8 pm

Venue – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Hotstar.

Head to head:

The two teams have faced each other on 23 occasions in the past with KKR emerging the dominant side with 14 wins as compared to RCB’s 9 victories.

Team News:

KKR will be hoping Sunil Narine recovers in time and is a part of the playing XI against RCB. Narine missed the previous match against Delhi and his contribution with both bat and ball was sorely missed.

Prediction: who will win?

KKR will be expected to win this game going by the current form of both teams. However, Virat Kohli and his team have enough of firepower in their ranks to pull off an upset victory and get their campaign back on track.

Betting odds (Bet365):

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 10/11

Kolkata Knight Riders: 10/11

Other popular bets can be viewed on Oddschecker.com.

Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report: The track at the Chinnaswamy stadium didn’t provide much assistance to the bowlers in RCB’s first home match this season. We should be in for another run-fest as the small boundaries make it easy for the batsmen to go for the big shots.

Moneycontrol Dream XI: Sunil Narine, Parthiv Patel (WK), AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli (C), Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Andre Russell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Players to watch out for:

Andre Russell (KKR)

kkr vs kxip, ipl 2019, andre russell

The West Indian is currently both the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker for KKR this season with 159 runs and 5 wickets to his name.

Parthiv Patel (RCB)

IPL 2019 Parthiv Patel

The opener has been the only constant as the team have experimented at the top of the innings. With 138 runs this season, Patel is also RCB’s highest scoring batsman.

IPL points table: With no wins after their first four matches RCB find themselves at the bottom of the pile on the points table. KKR are in fourth spot after picking up 4 points from their first 3 matches. Check out the updated points table here.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 07:40 pm

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kolkata Knight riders #Royal Challengers Bangalore #video

