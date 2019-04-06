IPL 2019 | RCB vs DC: Preview, prediction, team news, playing XI, betting odds, where to watch

Negi entered into the attack in the 10th over and made immediate impact as he got rid of both Lynn and Uthappa. He first got Uthappa (33) caught out by Tim Southee in the 10th over before returning to castle Lynn (43) in the 12th over. KKR were reduced to 108/3 at the fall of Lynn’s wicket. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

Moneycontrol News

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would like to end its horror run when it meets Delhi Capitals (DC) for match 20 of IPL 2019 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 7.

After five matches in the league this season, Virat Kohli's RCB are yet to record its first win. The latest defeat came against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when a rampaging Andre Russell (48 off 13) pulled off a near-impossible five-wicket win for KKR. In an incredible chase, KKR needed 66 runs of last four overs. Russell helped KKR chase 205 with five balls to spare. His blistering innings consisted of seven sixes and one four. The only saving grace for RCB was the 108-run partnership between Kohli and AB de Villiers. During the course of the partnership, the two batsmen completed their respective fifties.

DC are in a similar kind of muddle. After recording wins over Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders, the team registered embarrassing losses against Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The 5-wicket loss against SRH at home came on a slow dustbowl where it managed mere 129 in 20 overs. In-form SRH chased the total down in just 18.3 overs.

RCB's batting has improved as the season has progressed whereas DC's batters look clueless as they are unable to adjust to the conditions.

Match Details:

Timing – 4 pm

Venue – M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Hotstar.

Team News

The two sides have played 22 times against each other. RCB have won 15 matches while DC have won on six other occasions.

Team News

There is no injury concern for the either side. The two teams should be able to field their best 11 for the match.

Prediction: Who will win?

RCB's form is abysmal at the moment. They can't even capitalize on home conditions. Should DC be able to neutralize Kohli and ABD, they could emerge on the top in this match.

Betting Odds

RCB: 4/5

DC: 1

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch report: The pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium is always batting-friendly. Expect another run feast.

Moneycontrol Dream XI: Parthiv Patel (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma

Players to Watch out for

Virat Kohli (RCB)

The RCB captain smashed 84 off just 49 balls against KKR. He was involved in a 100-run partnership with de Villiers. On a batting friendly track, he could be the player that DC should be wary of.

Kagiso Rabada (DC)

The South African pacer has picked seven wickets in the season so far. His Super Over against KKR is one of the spells of the season. He could dent RCB's fragile batting lineup with his deadly yorkers.