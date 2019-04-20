App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 05:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

IPL 2019 RCB vs CSK match 39 Preview: Team news, where to watch, betting odds, possible XI

The reverse fixture, which was the curtain raiser of this season, CSK blanked RCB by 7 wickets

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Chennai Super Kings will be expected to shrug off a rare loss and effectively seal a play-off berth against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 39 of the Indian Premier League 2019 to be played at Bangalore's M. Chinnaswamy stadium on April 20.

Defending champions CSK, who lost to SRH in the previous game for only their second loss this season, will get to 16 points with a win and it should be enough to guarantee a place in the top-four.

Suresh Raina said that captain MS Dhoni is likely to return in the next match after sitting out the loss against SRH due to a stiff back.

Following the tournament opener between CSK and RCB in Chennai, both teams have had contrasting campaigns. While CSK have lived up to their reputation again, RCB continue to under-perform.

RCB will be fired up after the win against KKR. They managed to snatch their second victory and stay alive in the tournament.

RCB could also take a cue from a similar situation in 2016 when they had lost five of their first seven games, but ended up in the playoffs after winning six of their last seven matches.

In the absence of AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli took it all upon himself to post a big total and in the process scored his first century of the season. With AB expected to be back, RCB will be aiming to please their loyal fans with a victory at last on their home ground.

Despite the arrival of Dale Steyn, their bowling remains a worry as it was evident at the Eden Gardens where Russell and Rana almost pulled off the impossible after KKR needed 113 off the last six overs.

The hosts fell short by 10 runs as Moeen Ali saved the day for RCB with both bat and ball, having defended 24 in the final over.

On the other hand, CSK have played a near to perfect tournament so far. Dhoni, who has scored 230 runs in eight games including two half-centuries, will hold the key once again.

The star bowler for CSK this season has been 40-year-old Imran Tahir, who has taken 13 wickets. The South African import has executed his skipper's plans brilliantly.

Match Details:

Timing – 8 pm

Venue – M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Hotstar.

Head to Head

The two teams have played against each other 24 times. CSK has had better of RCB in 16 matches while RCB has manged to win on 7 occasions.

In the reverse fixture-- this season's curtain raiser -- CSK blanked RCB by 7 wickets in Chennai.

Team News

M S Dhoni missed the game against SRH due to a stiff back but will probably be fit for the game. No injury concerns for Bangalore.

Prediction: who will win?

After a disappointing start to their campaign, RCB has looked better lately and could win this one.

Betting odds (bet 365)
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 11/10


Chennai Super Kings: 8/11


Other popular bets on the match can be checked on Oddschekcer


Pitch Report: The track at M. Chinnaswamy stadium has been a batting friendly one. Expect this one to do the same.


Moneycontrol Dream XI:  Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali,  Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir


Players to watch out for


Virat Kohli (RCB)


ipl 2019, kkr vs rcb, virat kohli century


The RCB skipper hammered a brilliant ton against KKR. He has 378 runs this season at an average of 42.00. He could be the reason for RCB's win against CSK.


Imran Tahir (CSK)


IPL 2019 CSK vs RR Imran Tahir 1


The CSK leg spinner has picked 15 wickets in 2019 season at an average of 12.86. He could stop Kohli from going big and post a huge total.


Points Table


On points table CSK with 14 points are at top. RCB are languishing at the bottom of the table with just 4 points from 9 matches. Check the entire points table here. 


(with PTI inputs)

 
First Published on Apr 20, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #cricket #IPL #IPL 2019 #Royal Challengers Banaglore #video

