App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 02:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals launches Academy in England, Smith calls RR teammate Buttler one of world's most 'destructive batsmen'

Rajasthan Royals have opened a cricket academy in England

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals has tied up with the Star Cricket Academy in Surrey, England to re-launch the facility as the 'Rajasthan Royals Academy'. The centre has a state-of-the-art cricket center named the Jarrett Centre, RR said in a press release.

It is an indoor cricket training center run by former professional batsman Siddharth Lahiri, along with his team of coaches including former England international and mentor to the academy, Keith Medlycott.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the academy, RR's England player Jos Buttler said, "I am delighted that Rajasthan Royals are launching an academy in the UK. There is so much talent here and the learning that can be transferred from the IPL and Indian cricket in general are immense."

Manoj Badale, lead owner of the Rajasthan Royals, added, "Education and sports go hand in hand, which helps in building strong characters and leaders. Rajasthan Royals Academy is a great way to engage the youth, develop talent, and potentially find the stars of the future."

related news

The franchise said it is also keen to create an exchange programm across India and UK wherein the children from the UK will receive an opportunity to come to Institute of Sport, Nagpur.

======================================

The returning Steve Smith has called his Rajasthan Royals teammate Jos Buttler one of the "most destructive batters" in international cricket, heaping rich praise on the England wicketkeeper. The Australian run-machine is returning to top-flight after serving a one-year international ban for involvement in ball-tampering.

"Playing alongside Buttler will be great, batting with him makes things easier for me. He's an exciting player and one of the most destructive batters around the world," Smith said during a live interaction on the franchise's social media platform.

Smith's Australian teammate David Warner, who was also involved in the scandal, joined his respective team.

Rajasthan will be playing their Indian Premier League opener against Kings XI Punjab at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on March 26.

"It will be great - never got the chance to play in Jaipur with the Royals. I am sure the fans will come out in big numbers and support us," Smith said.

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural IPL under Shane Warne's captaincy.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 02:00 pm

tags #2019 IPL #cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL 2019 #Steve Smith

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Jet Airways Operating Only 41 of 119 Aircraft, Could Reduce it Further ...

FIFA Qatar 2022 Plan Would 'Exacerbate' Gulf Tensions

Decoded: Why Some Young Adults Engage in Unsafe Sex

EC Launches App For Poll-related Complaints, People in Punjab Spam it ...

No Metro Services Till 2.30pm on Holi: DMRC

33 Kids Shortlisted for First Funngage Cricket Scholarship in Perth

Like What Happens in China and Russia: Ashok Gehlot on if PM Modi is R ...

NGO Plans Massive Drive in Delhi to Check Drunk Driving During Holi

Modi to Interact With People From 500 Places in 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' C ...

FIR against Union Minister Jayant Sinha for violation of model code of ...

New Goa CM: Pramod Sawant, a Parrikar loyalist and RSS man, rises to t ...

India's leadership fully capable to act against terror: NSA Ajit Doval

GST Council implements new tax structure for real estate

Dalai Lama says possible to find his incarnation in India

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 268 points higher, Nifty above 11,500; HCL T ...

L&T buys entire stake of VG Siddhartha in Mindtree: Should you sell or ...

Goldman Sachs upgrades India to 'overweight', expects Nifty to reach 1 ...

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

Economists vs CAs: Statistics, scriptures can be tweaked to win over r ...

BJP, two Assembly seats and exodus of MPs: Naveen Patnaik faces triple ...

New Zealand terror attack: 200 watched live-stream of massacre, video ...

Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP ...

Netflix's Love, Death and Robots highlights the luxury of ambition tha ...

Xiaomi Redmi Go launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 4,49 ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Miami Open 2019: Serena Williams starts as favorite in women’s event ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in a film has got Twitterati exc ...

IPL 2019: Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Brendon McCullum among those who ...

Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Elle DeGeneres and ot ...

Rishi Kapoor's selfie with Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Ka ...

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrin ...

David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things ...

Inshallah: Alia Bhatt confirmed opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela B ...

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starre ...

When Kartik Aaryan did a Luka Chuppi hair trick with co-star Atul Sriv ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.