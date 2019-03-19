IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals launches Academy in England, Smith calls RR teammate Buttler one of world's most 'destructive batsmen'

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals has tied up with the Star Cricket Academy in Surrey, England to re-launch the facility as the 'Rajasthan Royals Academy'. The centre has a state-of-the-art cricket center named the Jarrett Centre, RR said in a press release.

It is an indoor cricket training center run by former professional batsman Siddharth Lahiri, along with his team of coaches including former England international and mentor to the academy, Keith Medlycott.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the academy, RR's England player Jos Buttler said, "I am delighted that Rajasthan Royals are launching an academy in the UK. There is so much talent here and the learning that can be transferred from the IPL and Indian cricket in general are immense."

Manoj Badale, lead owner of the Rajasthan Royals, added, "Education and sports go hand in hand, which helps in building strong characters and leaders. Rajasthan Royals Academy is a great way to engage the youth, develop talent, and potentially find the stars of the future."

The franchise said it is also keen to create an exchange programm across India and UK wherein the children from the UK will receive an opportunity to come to Institute of Sport, Nagpur.

The returning Steve Smith has called his Rajasthan Royals teammate Jos Buttler one of the "most destructive batters" in international cricket, heaping rich praise on the England wicketkeeper. The Australian run-machine is returning to top-flight after serving a one-year international ban for involvement in ball-tampering.

"Playing alongside Buttler will be great, batting with him makes things easier for me. He's an exciting player and one of the most destructive batters around the world," Smith said during a live interaction on the franchise's social media platform.

Smith's Australian teammate David Warner, who was also involved in the scandal, joined his respective team.

Rajasthan will be playing their Indian Premier League opener against Kings XI Punjab at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on March 26.

"It will be great - never got the chance to play in Jaipur with the Royals. I am sure the fans will come out in big numbers and support us," Smith said.

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural IPL under Shane Warne's captaincy.