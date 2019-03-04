App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 04:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals' camp gets underway

With Indian Premier League just round the corner former champions Rajasthan Royals have started their preparations

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

With the Indian Premier League around the corner, Rajasthan Royals Monday began their second pre-tournament camp. A training camp is being organised at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 6.

The Indian players who are part of the Rajasthan Royals squad will participate in the camp under the guidance of the Royals head coach Paddy Upton along with head of cricket Zubin Bharucha.

The camp figures three days of intensive training as well as fitness drills to help the players hone their batting, bowling and fielding skills. Practice matches will be held as a platform for the new players including Riyan Parag, Shubham Ranjane, Shashank Singh and others to play with the likes of captain Ajinkya Rahane, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Stuart Binny, Dhawal Kulkarni among others.

Royals physiotherapist John Gloster along with assistant physiotherapist Niranjan Pandit are part of the camp to ensure the fitness and energy levels of the players remains optimum, along with their nutrition.

related news

While working with the players, Upton said, "It feels great to be back with the Royals and to work with this squad that is full of energetic and talented players.

"They show promise and determination. They are eager to deliver the best they can.We are indeed excited to be beginning the season at home in the SMS stadium."

The other members present in the camp are Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Rahul Tripathi, S Midhun, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla and Manan Vohra.

Also Check: Most ducks, fastest delivery and other quirky records of IPL 

Also Check:Top 10 devastating bowling spells in IPL history

The coaching team for the camp consists of spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule, batting coach Amol Muzumdar and fielding coach Dishant Yagnik.
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 04:18 pm

tags #cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.