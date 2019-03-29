IPL 2019 Purple Cap: Yuzvendra Chahal leads the way after dominating performance

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the charts with 5 wickets from just 2 matches. Here are the top bowlers in contention to win the coveted Purple Cap in 2019. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Rank 1 | Yuzvendra Chahal, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) | Wickets: 5 | Matches: 2 | Economy rate: 5.50 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/5 Rank 2 | Imran Tahir, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) | Wickets: 4 | Matches: 2 | Economy rate: 4.83 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/5 Rank 3 | Jasprit Bumrah (MI) | Wickets: 4 | Matches: 2 | Economy rate: 7.50 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/5 Rank 4 | Dwayne Bravo, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) | Wickets: 4 | Matches: 2 | Economy rate: 7.92 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/5 Rank 5 | Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) | Wickets: 4 | Matches: 2 | Economy rate: 8.83 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Mar 28, 2019 11:55 pm