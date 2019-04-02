IPL 2019 Purple Cap: Tahir at top but Curran jumps to no.5 after his hat-trick

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the charts with 5 wickets from just 2 matches. Here are the top bowlers in contention to win the coveted Purple Cap in 2019. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Rank 2 | Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings) | Wickets: 6| Matches: 3 | Economy rate: 5.20 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/5 Rank 1 | Yuzvendra Chahal (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Wickets: 6 | Matches: 3 | Economy rate: 7.33 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/5 Rank 3 | Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals) | Wickets: 6 | Matches: 4| Economy rate: 7.78 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/5 Rank 4 | Dwayen Bravo (Chennai Super Kings) Wickets: 6 | Matches: 3| Economy rate: 7.95 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/5 Rank 5 | Sam Curran (Kings XI Punjab) Wickets: 6 | Matches: 2| Economy rate: 9. 94 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Apr 1, 2019 01:00 am