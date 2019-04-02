App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 01:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2019 Purple Cap: Tahir at top but Curran jumps to no.5 after his hat-trick

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the charts with 5 wickets from just 2 matches. Here are the top bowlers in contention to win the coveted Purple Cap in 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rank 2 | Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings) | Wickets: 5| Matches: 3 | Economy rate: 4.85 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
1/5

Rank 2 | Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings) | Wickets: 6| Matches: 3 | Economy rate: 5.20 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 1 | Yuzvendra Chahal, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) | Wickets: 5 | Matches: 2 | Economy rate: 5.50 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
2/5

Rank 1 | Yuzvendra Chahal (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Wickets: 6 | Matches: 3 | Economy rate: 7.33 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 2 | Kagiso Rabada, Delhi Capitals (DC) | Wickets: 5 | Matches: 3 | Economy rate: 7.65 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
3/5

Rank 3 | Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals) | Wickets: 6 | Matches: 4| Economy rate: 7.78 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
| Wickets: 6 | Matches: 4| Economy rate: 7.78 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
4/5

Rank 4 | Dwayen Bravo (Chennai Super Kings) Wickets: 6 | Matches: 3| Economy rate: 7.95 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
| Wickets: 5 | Matches: 3 | Economy rate: 9.00 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
5/5

Rank 5 | Sam Curran (Kings XI Punjab) Wickets: 6 | Matches: 2| Economy rate: 9. 94 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 01:00 am

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2019 #Slideshow

