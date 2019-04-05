App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2019 Purple Cap: Yuzvendra Chahal tops the wicket taking chart

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the charts with 8 wickets in 4 matches. Here are the top bowlers in contention to win the coveted Purple Cap in 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rank 1 | Yuzvendra Chahal, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) | Wickets: 5 | Matches: 2 | Economy rate: 5.50
Rank 1 | Yuzvendra Chahal (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Wickets: 8 | Matches: 4 | Economy rate: 6.56 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 2 | Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings) | Wickets: 5| Matches: 3 | Economy rate: 4.85
Rank 2 | Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings) | Wickets: 7 | Matches: 4 | Economy rate: 5.50 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 2 | Kagiso Rabada, Delhi Capitals (DC) | Wickets: 5 | Matches: 3 | Economy rate: 7.65
Rank 3 | Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals) | Wickets: 7 | Matches: 5 | Economy rate: 7.92 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Wickets: 6 | Matches: 4| Economy rate: 7.78
Rank 4 | Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings) | Wickets: 7 | Matches: 4 | Economy rate: 9.36 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 5 | Mohammed Nabi (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Wickets: 6 | Matches: 2 | Economy rate: 4.00
Rank 5 | Mohammed Nabi (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Wickets: 6 | Matches: 2 | Economy rate: 4.00 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 02:40 pm

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2019 #Slideshow

