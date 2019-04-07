IPL 2019 Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada tops the wicket taking chart

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the charts with 8 wickets in 4 matches. Here are the top bowlers in contention to win the coveted Purple Cap in 2019. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Rank 1 | Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals) | Wickets: 11 | Matches: 6 | Economy rate: 7.55 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/5 Rank 2 | Yuzvendra Chahal (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Wickets: 9 | Matches: 5 | Economy rate: 6.45 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/5 Rank 3 | Mohammed Nabi (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Wickets: 7 | Matches: 3 | Economy rate: 3.75 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/5 Rank 4 | Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings) | Wickets: 7 | Matches: 5 | Economy rate: 5.38 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/5 Rank 5 | Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings) | Wickets: 7 | Matches: 4 | Economy rate: 9.36 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Apr 7, 2019 05:40 pm