you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2019 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2019 Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada tops the wicket taking chart

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the charts with 8 wickets in 4 matches. Here are the top bowlers in contention to win the coveted Purple Cap in 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rank 2 | Kagiso Rabada, Delhi Capitals (DC) | Wickets: 5 | Matches: 3 | Economy rate: 7.65 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
1/5

Rank 1 | Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals) | Wickets: 11 | Matches: 6 | Economy rate: 7.55 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 1 | Yuzvendra Chahal, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) | Wickets: 5 | Matches: 2 | Economy rate: 5.50 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
2/5

Rank 2 | Yuzvendra Chahal (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Wickets: 9 | Matches: 5 | Economy rate: 6.45 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 5 | Mohammed Nabi (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Wickets: 6 | Matches: 2 | Economy rate: 4.00 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com
3/5

Rank 3 | Mohammed Nabi (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Wickets: 7 | Matches: 3 | Economy rate: 3.75 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 2 | Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings) | Wickets: 5| Matches: 3 | Economy rate: 4.85 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
4/5

Rank 4 | Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings) | Wickets: 7 | Matches: 5 | Economy rate: 5.38 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
| Wickets: 6 | Matches: 4| Economy rate: 7.78 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
5/5

Rank 5 | Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings) | Wickets: 7 | Matches: 4 | Economy rate: 9.36 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Apr 7, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2019 #Slideshow

