you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2019 11:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2019 Purple Cap: Imran Tahir displaces Chahal at the top of the wicket taking chart

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the charts with 5 wickets from just 2 matches. Here are the top bowlers in contention to win the coveted Purple Cap in 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rank 2 | Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings) | Wickets: 5| Matches: 3 | Economy rate: 4.85 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
1/5

Rank 2 | Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings) | Wickets: 6| Matches: 3 | Economy rate: 5.20 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 1 | Yuzvendra Chahal, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) | Wickets: 5 | Matches: 2 | Economy rate: 5.50 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
2/5

Rank 1 | Yuzvendra Chahal (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Wickets: 6 | Matches: 3 | Economy rate: 7.33 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 2 | Kagiso Rabada, Delhi Capitals (DC) | Wickets: 5 | Matches: 3 | Economy rate: 7.65 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
3/5

Rank 3 | Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals) | Wickets: 5 | Matches: 3 | Economy rate: 7.65 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 2 | Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) | Wickets: 5 | Matches: 3 | Economy rate: 9.00 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
4/5

Rank 4 | Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) | Wickets: 5 | Matches: 3 | Economy rate: 9.00 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 4 | Mohammed Nabi (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Wickets: 4 | Matches: 1 | Economy rate: 2.75 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
5/5

Rank 5 | Mohammed Nabi (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Wickets: 4 | Matches: 1 | Economy rate: 2.75 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Mar 31, 2019 11:29 pm

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2019 #Slideshow

