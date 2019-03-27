IPL 2019 Purple Cap: CSK bowlers dominate; Imran Tahir leads the pack

Tahir's spell of 3/9 wrecked havoc in Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting line-up in the season's opening match. Here are the top bowlers in contention to win the coveted Purple Cap in 2019. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Rank 1 | Imran Tahir, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) | Matches: 2 | Wickets: 4 | Best Bowling: 3/9 | Average: 7.25 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/5 Rank 2 | Dwayne Bravo, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) | Matches: 2 | Wickets: 4 |Best Bowling: 3/33 | Average: 8.25 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/5 Rank 3 | Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) | Matches: 2 | Wickets: 3 | Best Bowling: 2/15 | Average: 12.66 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/5 Rank 4 | Harbhajan Singh, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) | Matches: 2 | Wickets: 3 | Best Bowling: 3/20 | Average: 16.66 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/5 Rank 5 | Kagiso Rabada, Delhi Capitals (DC) | Matches: 2 | Wickets: 3 | Best Bowling: 2/23 | Average: 16.33 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Mar 27, 2019 04:44 pm