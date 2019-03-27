App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

IPL 2019: Pant can't do it everyday so Dhawan needs to pace up, Ponting

Delhi lost to Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in their second IPL game on March 26.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shikhar Dhawan has to up the ante in the Powerplay overs as it will not be possible for Rishabh Pant to be the swashbuckler everyday, feels Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting.

Delhi lost to Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in their second IPL game on March 26. Dhawan's batting has become a talking point as he didn't score at a particularly good pace even in the opening win against the Mumbai Indians.

Asked if he would have liked Dhawan to accelerate, Ponting replied, "Ideally, yes you'd like that. But it obviously wasn't an easy wicket either for anyone to go in and strike, especially at the end of the PowerPlay."

Dhawan's strike-rate has been less than 115, which is considered poor in T20 format as his scores of 43 off 36 balls (MI) and 51 off 47 balls (CSK) would indicate.

related news

"There's a certain role that we want Shikhar to play in this team. Even by his own admission, he would've liked to score quicker today but at the 15th over mark we were 118 for 2," Ponting said.

"We struggled to get to 147 so it's the back-end of the innings that I am sort of most disappointed in because I think we set up the front part of the innings pretty well," he added.

It was Pant's dismissal that became the difference between a good and a below-par total. The former Australian skipper said one shouldn't expect the maverick keeper-batsman to do the job everyday.

"No, we can't expect Rishabh to play like he did in Mumbai, everyday. No one can do that. No one can go and get 78 off 20-odd balls in every game. But it was there for that to happen today. It wasn't just Rishabh, (Colin) Ingram had an opportunity as well. Shreyas (Iyer) had a good opportunity again today," he explained.

The Australian batting legend, however, refrained from being overtly critical of Dhawan's performance.

"...in an ideal world, yes, we'd want Shikhar to score quicker but it was difficult. He'd hurt his ankle while batting as well so his usual running between the wickets was a little bit hampered tonight," Ponting cited the senior opener's niggle as one of the reasons for his slow batting.

When the Delhi Capitals batted, the pitch looked different from how it played when Shane Watson and Suresh Raina attacked the bowlers in the Powerplay overs.

The coach ruled out pitch being a factor.

"I don't think the pitch was a factor. I think the pitch remained pretty similar all the way through the innings. I think CSK when they were chasing that sort of a total, having bowled first on the wicket, they knew was going to slow down a lot in the middle overs," he said.

Ponting said he firmly believes that it wasn't poor bowling but batting at the death that cost them the match.

"So tactically they had to come out quite hard in the Powerplay and try and get ahead of the game, which is what they did. We probably just over-attacked a little bit with the ball, we probably went searching for early wickets.

"But at the end of the day, it wasn't the bowling that cost us the game. We were 20-30 runs short with the bat, which has been the difference in the game," he concluded.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 03:55 pm

tags #cricket #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

World Theatre Day: Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi Go Nostalgic, Share T ...

Sensex Slips 100 Points, Nifty Closes Below 11,450 Ahead of F&O Expiry

Michelle Obama's Memoir 'Becoming' Sells 10 Million Copies

China Reacts Guardedly to India's ASAT Missile Test, Hopes Nations Wil ...

Giriraj Singh Fails to Change BJP Decision With Tantrums, to Contest F ...

Pro-dialogue ULFA to Boycott Lok Sabha Polls, Asks People to ‘Think ...

Excited Amitabh Bachchan Whistles Making Video of Daughter Shweta Bach ...

Don't Order Special Meals for Yourself During Flights: Air India to It ...

Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme Will Not Replace Existing Subsidies, S ...

Anti-satellite weapons - rare, high-tech, and risky to test

Jitters to relief: Mumbaikars react to PM Modi's address to nation

Actress Urmila Matondkar joins Congress

Universal basic income could cost us 1.8% of GDP, says P Chidambaram

Tipu Sultan's silver-mounted gun fetches 60,000 pounds at UK auction

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower in volatile trade, Nifty below 11,450 ...

Expect a robust demand for gold in 2019, says World Gold Council

No need to wait for correction to buy; have Nifty target of 12,222, sa ...

Money will chase emerging markets & India in particular, says ICICI Ba ...

Stray cattle menace Part 3: With cattle trade seized up, will the 'cow ...

Deal or no deal? British MPs prepare to vote on Brexit options as Ther ...

'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, a ...

LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi denied Lok Sabha tickets as BJP igno ...

Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme: Middle class should brace for re ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's pairing in Inshallah shows Bollywood doesn't ...

Urmila Matondkar welcomed by Rahul Gandhi as she joins the Indian Nati ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...

Justin Bieber slams a troll talking about his wife Hailey Baldwin, als ...

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shuns sick leave to be with his me ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Sriram Raghavan are looking ...

PM Narendra Modi announces India's ASAT capabilities but his biopic ha ...

Hema Malini declares assets worth Rs 101 crore ahead of Lok Sabha elec ...

Avengers: Endgame new posters reveal the survivors of Thanos' snap

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amp up their Miami holiday, groove to T ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.