IPL 2019 Orange Cap: Warner leads the charts followed by teammate Bairstow

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow both scored centuries against RCB to storm to the top of the charts. Here are the other batsmen in reckoning for the prestigious cap Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Rank 1: David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 3 | Runs: 254 | Highest: 100* | Average: 127.00 | Strike Rate: 175.17 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/5 Rank 2: Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 3 | Runs: 198 | Highest: 114 | Average: 66.00 | Strike Rate: 166.38 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/5 Rank 3: Andre Russell, (Kolkata Knight Riders) | Matches: 3 | Runs: 163 | Highest: 62 | Average: 54.33 | Strike Rate: 243.28 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/5 Rank 4: Chris Gayle (Kings XI Punjab) | Matches: 3 | Runs: 139 | Highest: 79 | Average: 46.33 | Strike Rate: 165.47 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/5 Rank 5: Nitish Rana, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) | Matches: 3 | Runs: 132 | Highest: 68 | Average: 44.00 | Strike Rate: 159.63 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Mar 31, 2019 05:30 pm