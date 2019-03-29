IPL 2019 Orange Cap: David Warner leads the charts followed by centurion Sanju Samson

David Warner went past Sanju Samson after the Rajasthan man scored the season's first century. Here are the other batsmen in reckoning for the prestigious cap Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Rank 1: David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 2 | Runs: 154 | Highest: 85 | Average: 77.00 | Strike Rate: 171.11 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/5 Rank 2: Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) | Matches: 2 | Runs: 132 | Highest: 102* | Average: 132.00 | Strike Rate: 165.00 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/5 Rank 3: Nitish Rana, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) | Matches: 2 | Runs: 131 | Highest: 68 | Average: 65.50 | Strike Rate: 161.72 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/5 Rank 4: Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals (DC) | Matches: 2 | Runs: 103 | Highest: 78* | Average: 103.00 | Strike Rate: 257.50 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/5 Rank 5: Robin Uthappa, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)| Matches: 2 | Runs: 102| Highest: 67* | Average: 132.46 | Strike Rate: 132.46 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Mar 28, 2019 09:06 pm