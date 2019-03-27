IPL 2019 Orange Cap: KKR's Nitish Rana overtakes DC' Rishabh Pant as the season's top scorer

Rana scored his second fifty of the season against KXIP to take the Orange Cap away from Rishabh Pant. Here are the other batsmen in reckoning for the prestigious cap Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Rank 1: Nitish Rana Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) | Matches: 2 | Runs: 131 | Highest: 68 | Average: 131.00 | Strike Rate: 161.72 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/5 Rank 2: Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals (DC) | Matches: 2 | Runs: 103 | Highest: 78 | Average: 103.00 | Strike Rate: 257.50 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/5 Rank 3: Robin Uthappa, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)| Matches: 2 | Runs: 102| Highest: 67* | Average: 102.00 | Strike Rate: 132.46 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/5 Rank4: Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)| Matches: 2 | Runs: 97| Highest: 49* | Average: 97.00 | Strike Rate: 269.44 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/5 Rank 5: Shikhar Dhawan, Delhi Capitals (DC) | Matches: 2 | Runs: 94 | Average: 47.00 | Strike Rate: 113.25 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Mar 27, 2019 09:06 pm