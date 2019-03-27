App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 09:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2019 Orange Cap: KKR's Nitish Rana overtakes DC' Rishabh Pant as the season's top scorer

Rana scored his second fifty of the season against KXIP to take the Orange Cap away from Rishabh Pant. Here are the other batsmen in reckoning for the prestigious cap

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rank 1: Nitish Rana Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) | Matches: 2 | Runs: 131 |
1/5

Rank 1: Nitish Rana Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) | Matches: 2 | Runs: 131 | Highest: 68 | Average: 131.00 | Strike Rate: 161.72 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 1, Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals (DC) | Matches: 2 | Runs: 103 | Highest: 78 | Average: 103.00 | Strike Rate: 257.50 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
2/5

Rank 2: Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals (DC) | Matches: 2 | Runs: 103 | Highest: 78 | Average: 103.00 | Strike Rate: 257.50 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 3: Robin Uthappa| Matches: 2 | Runs: 102| Highest: 67* | Average: 102.00 | Strike Rate: 132.46 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
3/5

Rank 3: Robin Uthappa, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)| Matches: 2 | Runs: 102| Highest: 67* | Average: 102.00 | Strike Rate: 132.46 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)| Matches: 2 | Runs: 97| Highest: 49* | Average: 97.00 | Strike Rate: 269.44 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
4/5

Rank4: Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)| Matches: 2 | Runs: 97| Highest: 49* | Average: 97.00 | Strike Rate: 269.44 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 2: Shikhar Dhawan, Delhi Capitals (DC) | Matches: 2 | Runs: 94 | Average: 47.00 | Strike Rate: 113.25
5/5

Rank 5: Shikhar Dhawan, Delhi Capitals (DC) | Matches: 2 | Runs: 94 | Average: 47.00 | Strike Rate: 113.25  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 09:06 pm

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2019 #Slideshow

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Boeing Confirms it Will Make Safety Feature Standard on 737 MAX

Brunei to Impose Death by Stoning for Gay Sex and Adultery, Amputation ...

I Am a Hindu, RSS is a Hindu Organisation, Then Why Does it Hate Me: D ...

Raghuram Rajan Confirms He Advised Rahul Gandhi on Nyay Scheme, Calls ...

Amartya Sen Awarded Oxford University Bodley Medal

Under Modi, Govt Gaining More and More Powers Without Checks and Balan ...

BJD Fields Odia Film StarAnubhav Against Jay Panda, Drops Six MPs

Brexit in Play: UK Parliament Tries Multiple Choice as Theresa May's J ...

‘No Chance of PM Modi Also Contesting Elections From a Seat in Gujar ...

Anti-satellite weapons - rare, high-tech, and risky to test

Election Commission examining Narendra Modi address on anti-missile te ...

Political ad spend on Facebook rises to over Rs 8 crore; BJP supporter ...

Changes in laws on political funding have serious repercussion on tran ...

Why WhatsApp won't trace origin of message

RBI allows non-residents to participate in rupee interest rate derivat ...

Wall Street opens flat as global growth worries persist

Oil prices slip as market eyes US inventories

Gold dips as dollar strengthens; palladium falls 3 percent

Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme: Middle class should brace for re ...

Congress yet to take call on AAP alliance: Divided Delhi unit, compuls ...

Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrati ...

Vivo V15 review: Big display, great selfies but not a great all-rounde ...

Deal or no deal? British MPs prepare to vote on Brexit options as Ther ...

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: India ride on Mandeep Singh's heroics agai ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

What Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox means for Hollywood an ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs KXIP at Kolkata: Dre Russ bags two, Punjab ...

NO! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor cannot get married on April 19th!

Shah Rukh Khan's love for Gauri on World Theatre Day remains unparalle ...

Arjun Kapoor to wed Malaika Arora in April? Boney Kapoor rubbishes rep ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is winning a lot of awards b ...

Urmila Matondkar welcomed by Rahul Gandhi as she joins the Indian Nati ...

Rajpal Yadav recalls his time in Tihar Jail and is happy about what he ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is all eager to work with Sa ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.